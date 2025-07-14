New agreement expands no-cost access to 2,200+ journals for UO researchers

The University of Oregon entered into a publishing agreement with academic publishing company Springer Nature in May, joining other universities in the Big Ten Academic Alliance in open access for academic articles.

The two-year agreement allows UO faculty, students and staff to publish an unlimited number of articles in Springer Nature’s hybrid journals, free of article processing charges, which are fees that are paid by authors when an academic article is published. Hybrid journals combine the traditional subscription-based academic journal model with an option for open access publication.

“This agreement eliminates those individual (processing charges) and provides full reading access to over 2,200 journals across Springer, Palgrave Macmillan, Adis and academic journals on nature.com,” Esohe Yamasaki, head of communications at Springer Nature, said in an email statement.

Yamasaki said that the agreement will simplify the publication process for authors by providing faster access to published papers and easier collaboration with other authors, as well as freeing time for librarians for research and learning rather than handling licensing logistics.

“This will mean that there is less administrative work that authors need to do to get their papers out to the world, less reliance on individual authors securing funding for publication and that areas of research that receive less funding will not experience difficulties publishing papers,” Yamasaki said.

According to UO licensing and collection analysis librarian Dave Fowler, when UO joined the BTAA, it began to participate in agreements with journal publishers. Earlier this year, UO switched its existing subscriptions with Springer Nature and Wiley, another academic publishing company, with direct subscriptions from the companies to the BTAA.

“It’s been an iterative process as we have gone along the last year figuring out which agreements we can participate in,” Fowler said.

The agreement with Wiley, another academic publishing company, permits 40 cost-free articles per school, but the Springer Nature agreement allows for an unlimited number of articles to be published free of charge, according to Fowler.

“In theory, we could publish an article every day for the rest of the year, and still not accrue any article processing charges,” Fowler said.

Authors have to meet a number of criteria in order to publish, including being a “corresponding author,” or that they are designated to work with that publisher, according to Fowler. The authors also must be affiliated with UO.

“It has to go through the usual peer review process and everything too, but once those things are achieved, they can publish in these journals at no cost to themselves,” Fowler said.

Kristin Buxton, head of science liaisons at UO Libraries, said the agreement would give undergraduate students easier access to journal articles. Currently, students can request materials from other universities via the UO Libraries InterLibrary Loan service. The process can take up to 24 hours for downloads of chapters.

“One of the biggest things that undergraduates will see is that there’s more journal articles available that they can get to directly without having to use interlibrary loan to get them, so it’s a smooth process,” Buxton said.

Buxton said that the open publishing agreement will also benefit graduate students, who can now publish an unlimited amount of work without processing charges.

Fowler said the agreement was one of a number of benefits of joining the BTAA. Over the next year there may be further access to new databases and additional open access agreements, according to Fowler.