Sports or eSports? Gen Z in Canada Is Redefining What It Means to Be a Fan

Early morning — skates, ice, practice. Late evening — stream, chat, intense League of Legends match. For Canadian youth from Gen Z, all these are parts of the same world. They don’t choose between the arena and the screen. They care about the feeling — the excitement, the community, the moment. Fandom now looks different: it’s in the playoffs and on Twitch. But what does this mean in numbers and in real life? Let’s take a closer look.

Changing the Game: How Gen Z Chooses Their Arena

The traditional image of a sports fan in Canada is shifting. Seventy-three percent of Canadian Gen Zers report following both physical sports and eSports regularly. That’s not a battle — it’s a merger. While the NHL still draws millions, Twitch streams of Valorant tournaments can rack up over 500,000 Canadian views in a weekend. Some are even switching between watching the Raptors and a CS2 Grand Final on split screens. Want a fun challenge? Try Thimbles game online — a fast-paced classic of logic and attention, where you guess under which thimble the ball is hidden. No lag, just focus.

From Stadiums to Streams: A Shift in Fandom

Canadian arenas are still buzzing — Maple Leafs tickets sell out instantly, and 63% of Gen Z fans have been to a live game at least once. But team loyalty is no longer determined by geography. A teenager from Calgary can root for the Golden State Warriors and then spend the evening watching the South Korean StarCraft tournament, where it matters less and less. What matters is how you feel and who you associate with.

Passion Meets Pixels: The eSports Experience

The eSports scene isn’t just catching up — it’s exploding. Before we dive into the numbers, consider this: 61% of Canadian Gen Zers say they’ve watched more eSports in the past year than traditional sports. And it’s not slowing down.

Here’s how the experiences stack up:

Aspect Traditional Sports eSports Hybrid Events Top Platforms Sportsnet, TSN Twitch, YouTube Gaming TikTok Live, Discord Fan Engagement Jersey wearing, stadium chants Live chats, Discord servers Reaction videos, co-streams Revenue Streams Tickets, merchandise, ads Sponsorships, skins, live tips Creator collabs, NFT drops Popular Titles/Teams Raptors, Oilers, Canucks FaZe Clan, Sentinels, Team Liquid Toronto Ultra, Vancouver Titans Peak Events Stanley Cup, NBA Playoffs The International, Worlds DreamHack Toronto, BLAST Premier

The lines aren’t just blurred — they’ve vanished. The digital arena is just as real.

Identity, Belonging, and the New Fan Culture

Being a fan is no longer about “sitting, watching, and then leaving.” It’s about participating: sharing, arguing, making memes, and feeling like you’re part of something. More than 78% of Zoomers in Canada who are passionate about sports admit that when they support their favorite team online, they feel like they’re in the same boat with thousands of others. It’s about emotions, about people, and — yes — about something very personal.

And most importantly, it’s open to everyone. Online, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you are, or how old you are. A 16-year-old girl from Saskatoon can administer a League of Legends Discord server while rooting for her WHL team. The old format of fan clubs, where you had to pay dues and wear the same scarves? That’s it. Now everything is alive, instant, global — and in one click.

Social Media as the New Fan Zone

Selfies on Instagram? That was before. Now there are debates about goals, jokes about hot matches, and a bunch of reactions to every witticism on the field or in the game. Young people in Canada – especially Gen Z – don’t just watch sports, they live it online: almost 85% of them follow at least one athlete or e-sports player on TikTok or Insta. Without it, it’s like without a puck in hockey.

And X (formerly Twitter) has become something like a fan tribune, only in digital form. Bedard scores — and the network immediately flashes: reposts, emotions, jokes. Or someone in CS2 pulls out a clutch — and the comments fly faster than bullets in the game. Interestingly, all this starts even before the final whistle. And it is in these chaotic, lively discussions that fans feel like “theirs” — even if only through a screen.

When Players Become Influencers

Being the top scorer is no longer the ultimate dream. Today’s athletes and eSports players are not just competitors; they are brands. And this is what makes them truly attractive:

Sincerity: People appreciate those who speak directly. Without a script, without gloss. Alphari from Team Vitality receives hundreds of thousands of views not because of highlights, but due to direct posts that convey emotions. Bianca Andreescu is not afraid to share what others are silent about. And it works.

Live communication: Twitch, Discord, TikTok, live broadcasts on Instagram — the fan is no longer a spectator. He is in the chat, in the frame, in the voice. Questions, memes, reactions in real time. This is not an interview — this is friendship in digital form.

Style outside the game: Shroud launches fashion capsules with gaming brands. Hockey players star in sneaker videos. The boundaries between eSports, street fashion, and lifestyle are blurring. A player is no longer just a nickname, but a visual code.

The voice of fans: Subscribers decide what will be on the team’s next T-shirt. They vote for the tournament map. They write ideas for stickers. Content is no longer created “for” — it is created “together”.

This is not viewing. This is participation. Direct. Real. And engaging.

Being a Fan Means Feeling Connected

It’s no longer just about choosing your team. The main thing is to be inside the moment. To feel how the stadium freezes before a goal in overtime. Or how the chat flies when someone makes a perfect series of frags. Generation Z in Canada is seeking drive, the opportunity to be heard, and a sense of belonging, rather than feeling like an outsider. And they find it all, both on the ice and online!