The Right Way to Take a Break from Studying

A long study day leaves students exhausted. Your thoughts feel tangled, and your attention scattered. On such days, or nights, rest has to do more than interrupt the swirly mess. It needs to be redirected completely. The best way to do this is to take proactive breaks, the ones that give your brain something else to work with, but with ease.

However, mental fatigue doesn’t just sit in your head. It seeps into your body too – shoulders locked, back tight, hands twitchy from typing. Luckily enough, movement resets that. You don’t have to do anything strict or structured, just something that tells your body the pressure’s off. Try walking to the corner shop or lying flat on the floor. Or simply stretch until something clicks. Keep in mind that you’re not trying to achieve anything. You’re just trying to feel like a person again.

And if you’re reaching for your phone the minute you stop moving, reconsider. Screens promise escape, but they deliver more input, more flickering stuff for your brain to chew through. A proper break doesn’t chase new noise. To the contrary, it lets the old noise die down. So, make tea. Sit near a window. Let your brain get bored enough to breathe.

There’s also the option of letting someone else reset your system. Namely, according to a Harvard Medical School article on the impact of social life on memory and health, spending time with friends not only reduces risk for dementia but significantly lowers your stress levels. People serve as emotion regulators, doctors state, and socializing takes you out of “fight or flight mode.” In other words, hanging out isn’t just downtime. It rewires your stress response.

However, there come days when conversation feels like too much. At such times, writing can offer a quieter way to sort things out. You don’t need a plan or a topic here – just start where your brain already is. Some students use journaling to unload frustration, others to track what stood out during the day. Either way, the goal isn’t to reach conclusions or find insight. It’s to release the mind and let it float freely for a while.

Once your thoughts have found somewhere to go, it’s easier to give your attention to something quiet. Not necessarily productive, but useful in that it holds your focus without asking much from it. You might sort a drawer or sketch without a plan. If, however, you’re looking for something low-effort but rewarding, picking up a new novel can be surprisingly effective. Try starting with a summer reading recommendation from a colleague or even someone outside your usual circle. The surprise element might bring some extra fun.

And then there’s food. Eating something simple but nourishing after studying can help more than you think. Specific foods are known to ease both physical and psychological tension, so try snacking on berries, almonds, and other foods that may relieve anxiety because these have been scientifically proven to influence stress levels through their effect on the gut and nervous system. Keep in mind that you should eat not to treat yourself, but to give your body and your mind what they actually need to recover. One day at a time, until graduation day.