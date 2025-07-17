Best casino table games with lowest house advantage for better player odds

Best Table Games With Low House Edges

Table games offer some of the best odds in casinos compared to slots. By playing games with a low house edge, you can maximize your chances of winning. Here’s an overview of the top casino table games that give players an advantage against the house.

Blackjack

Blackjack has one of the lowest house edges of all casino games at around 0.5% when played with optimal strategy. The object is to form a hand value closer to 21 than the dealer without going over. You compete only against the dealer, not other players.

Blackjack rules on most websites like Lala Bet are easy to learn but using the proper playing strategy is key. Tasks include deciding whether to hit, stand, double down, split pairs or take insurance. Correct basic strategy takes the house edge below 1%. Card counting can tilt odds further in your favor but casinos frown on this.

Many blackjack variants have comparable rules and odds. Popular options include:

Spanish 21

Double Exposure

European Blackjack

No matter the specific blackjack game, using the best strategy for that format gives you an excellent chance to beat the house.

Craps

Craps delivers some of the best odds in the casino if you stick to certain bets. The house edge on basic pass/come bets is only 1.41%. If you add odds behind pass/come bets, the house edge gets even lower. Here are some of the best craps bets by house edge:

Bet House Edge Pass/Come Bet with Maximum Odds 0.46% Don’t Pass/Don’t Come Bet with Maximum Odds 0.40% Place 6 or 8 Bet 1.52%

Avoid one-roll “proposition” bets in the middle of the craps layout, which have very high house edges. Stick to pass, come, place and odds bets for your best shot. Knowing craps terms and rules takes time but the game offers favorable odds compared to most others once you learn.

Baccarat

Baccarat has the lowest house edge of all table games. The banker bet has a house edge of just 1.06% and the player bet is barely higher at 1.24%. It’s also an easy game to play. Essentially you are betting on which hand between the player and banker will be closer to 9 when the values of two dealt hands are tallied.

While the rules are straightforward, learning when to bet banker or player involves some strategy. Banker is slightly more likely to win but casinos take a 5% commission on these bets. Card counting can also influence your edge.

Roulette

Roulette has an average house edge ranging from 2.7% on French/European wheels up to 5.26% on American wheels. The difference comes down to the extra 00 slot on American layouts. Still, certain roulette bets can provide better odds than others.

These wagers have lower house edges:

Betting red or black – 2.7%

Betting even or odd – 2.7%

Betting 1-18 or 19-36 – 1.35%

The catch is these lower-risk wagers pay out at just 1:1. Choosing specific numbers or sections of the wheel gives a higher 35:1 or 17:1 payoff but also a much higher house edge. Managing risk vs reward makes skillful roulette play more complex.

Three Card Poker

A specialty table game found in many casinos, Three Card Poker has a house edge that can dip as low as 2.32% on ante bets. You are dealt three cards and bet whether your hand will beat the dealer’s. Optional side bets add more excitement and chances to win bonuses.

Make sure you understand the optimal plays for Three Card Poker. Sometimes it is correct to raise your ante bet as high as 4x if you have a strong hand. Other times it is wise to fold based on the dealer’s upcard. Follow the proper strategy charts to lower the house edge.

Conclusion

Games like blackjack, craps and baccarat consistently offer the best odds thanks to low house edges, especially when you use good strategy. Roulette and Three Card Poker can also provide decent odds on certain wagers. Avoiding sucker bets lets you maximize win rates over the long run. Knowing the expected house edge for any casino game helps you make informed gambling decisions.