Nag: The Warning

Democracy, a noun, is defined as “government by the people: rule of the majority” by Merriam-Webster. In reality, democracy should be classified as a verb due to the sheer amount of conscious action and participation from the general population needed to keep it alive.

There have been trials against the foundation of democratic principles, with the initial voting right granted to a marginal percentage of the elite, but through different acts of dissent against the status quo, we dared to create a perfect union.

Dissent was sewn into the fabric of this nation, quintessential in its foundation as a nation. The founders anticipated the potential complications in the so-called Great American Experiment, which is why they had enshrined certain unalienable rights, including people’s right to dissent from a tyrannical government.

Threats to America’s democracy are also not unprecedented, with numerous examples in the past of executive overreaches, electoral fraud and threats against personal liberties. However, this time around, countries from all over the world are paying attention to the U.S.’s constitutional crisis.

I’m currently situated in Mae Sot, a border town in Thailand and a popular city for refugees fleeing the political violence from the military coup in Myanmar. I’ve had the honor of talking to many refugees in the past week about their experiences under a military regime and the state of their country’s fight to reinstate a democracy.

In February 2021, democratically elected members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) were deposed by a military-backed coup d’état and then detained, including State Counselor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Aung San Suu Kyi. The acting president of Myanmar declared a one-year state of emergency and transferred power to the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Protests, armed insurgency groups and armed ethnic organizations erupted throughout the country in response to the coup, which was then followed by heavy retaliation from the military and arbitrary arrests. This conflict has only worsened over the decade.

Those who felt comfortable talking about their experiences repeatedly spoke about the warning signs of a military coup they wish they had recognized earlier: rampant allegations of election fraud to discredit a popular political party, the implementation of emergency law to protect national sovereignty, arbitrary arrests of protestors, the increasing use of religion to suppress ethnic minorities and the increasing persecution of ethnic minorities.

Conversations with many still circled back to one topic: the Trump Administration and the state of democracy within the U.S. I was asked questions about Trump’s suspension of civil liberties for detainees, the arbitrary arrest of protesters, the insurrection on January 6 and Trump’s weaponization of religion.

These questions never had simple answers, but the conversations always brought up surprising similarities between Myanmar’s coup and the tactics employed by the military government to stay in power.

I had assured them that the institutions upholding our democratic values were stronger than what meets the eye, and then I heard the chilling phrase: “That’s what we thought too.”

Steven Levitskey and Daniel Ziblatt’s novel “How Democracies Di”e outlined four key indicators of authoritarian behavior and democratic backsliding: the rejection (or weak commitment to) democratic rules of the game, denial of the legitimacy of political opponents, toleration or encouragement of violence and the readiness to curtail civil liberties of opponents (including the media). Currently, the U.S. has marked several key indicators of authoritarianism on this scale and is only predicted to continue on this path of democratic backsliding.

This world is filled with the ruins of once-great civilizations, and democracies continue to rebuild and shatter — the U.S. is not immune to this fate, and it is naive to ignore the glaring signs.

The whole world is watching to see whether or not the Great American experiment continues, and it’s time for bold actions to dissent against tyranny and authoritarianism.