Ehly: What to do when you come home and everything has changed

Freeman working for Camp Tilikum in Newberg, Oregon, living away from her family during the summer for the first time. Courtesy Abra Freeman.

Sunshine, lake water and strawberries.

These are what I usually think of when I hear the word “summer.” But this summer, everything feels different.

Something every college freshman quickly learns is that change is constant and inevitable: from classes changing every few months to friends unexpectedly dropping out. Nothing ever stays the same for long.

I naively thought, however, that this lesson doesn’t apply outside of school, and that the life I left behind when I came to Eugene would stay the same. I quickly learned that this wasn’t true.

The day I moved out of my dorm, my life was upended in more ways than one.

I was moving out of the place I had called home for the last nine months and was leaving all the new friends I had made. But I knew I would be back soon, and it would feel like I never left.

What I didn’t expect was my mom telling me that right after I moved back home, we had to move my grandma into an assisted living home.

Everyone in my family was affected by this news. My 96-year-old grandmother has never lived alone before. My aunt hasn’t been alone in her own house for five years, and I came home expecting to be embraced by familiarity, but was met with a new reality.

But, embracing the uncomfortable is necessary and knowing that other people my age are dealing with the same emotions helps.

Abra Freeman, a rising sophomore at Wartburg College, is also learning how to accept change this summer.

Originally from Oregon, Freeman moved thousands of miles away from her family for college and struggled with being away from the people she loved for so long.

But, after being away from her family for almost 10 months, Freeman expressed how difficult it felt to reintegrate into her old life.

“I would say that the home I grew up in doesn’t really feel like my home anymore,” Freeman said. “It’s almost like I am just visiting every once in a while.”

Working full-time at a children’s summer camp this summer, Freeman has only seen her family for a couple of weeks this year.

She said that the familiarity of her absence went so far that her family forgot to have a place setting for her at the dinner table when she came home.

Freeman voiced that she doesn’t blame her family for getting used to life without her, as she has similarly gotten used to life without them.

“I have just adjusted myself to a new and different lifestyle that doesn’t fully align with what I grew up with,” said Freeman. “And they have done the same in their own lives.”

On the other hand, coming out of her freshman year, Adriana Ornelas had spent more time with her family than she had in years.

Attending Linfield University, Ornelas lived with her father during the school year.

Although she did move cities, her freshman year experience was different than a lot of her peers. Living with her father brought a sense of familiarity that others didn’t have.

Unlike other rising sophomores, Ornelas has moved away from home for the summer and is currently staying with her aunt and uncle in Mexico City, Mexico, for the summer.

Although she’s there for medical reasons, she welcomes the time away from her family and is embracing the change of scenery, even if it isn’t what she’s used to.

“I’m not one to dislike change,” Ornelas said.

Embracing the unexpected is one of the most rewarding, yet terrifying things a person can do.

But, once change becomes a constant in your life, it’s never going to go away. And that’s okay.