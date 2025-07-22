Donate
Housing
Ethos
Oregon softball coach Melyssa Lombardi signs five-year contract extension

The 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year is set to stay in Eugene through 2030.
Owen Murray and Joe Krasnowski
July 22, 2025
Sarah Northrop
Ducks softball head coach Melyssa Lombardi. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

Oregon softball head coach Melyssa Lombardi signed a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season on Tuesday, the university announced. Lombardi, the 2025 Big Ten Softball Coach of the Year, previously had one year remaining on her deal.

“When I was hired at Oregon, I said our mission was to compete and win at an elite level while enhancing the student-athlete experience,” Lombardi said in a GoDucks press release. “We remain committed to those goals and to ensuring every aspect of this program makes all Oregon Duck fans proud.”

Under Lombardi, the Ducks have been largely successful, including a run to the Women’s College World Series CWS in 2025 that saw her program win home NCAA Regional and Super Regional brackets after taking the Big Ten regular season title. The Ducks (54-10, 19-3 Big Ten in 2025) lost in the WCWS to SEC co-champion — and Lombardi’s previous program — Oklahoma. In her seven seasons in Eugene, Oregon softball is 239-116.

Her longtime assistant, associate head coach Sam Marder, was named the 2025 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Division I National Assistant Coach of the Year earlier this week, and former Gold Glove shortstop Paige Sinicki recently made her professional debut with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

Despite losing star seniors, including Sinicki, and sisters Kai and Kedre Luschar, Lombardi’s program is poised to continue its rise. Commitments from Elon Butler (University of California, Berkeley), Addison Amaral (University of Notre Dame) and Amari Harper (Texas A&M University), along with a strong 2024 freshman class, including NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year top-three finalist Rylee McCoy, are all expected to contribute significantly. 

Only helping her cause has been Lombardi’s impressive command of the transfer portal during the NIL era. To get back to the WCWS Lombardi dipped into the portal, landing commitments from Butler, Addison and Harper, each of whom received all conference recognition. 

“Oregon softball is one of the elite programs in the country under Missy Lombardi’s leadership, and she consistently prioritizes a first-class student-athlete experience,” Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said. “Her leadership has the program on a tremendous trajectory – competing at the highest level while developing young women who thrive on the field and in the classroom. We’re excited about the bright future of Oregon softball under Missy’s continued leadership.”

Oregon’s fall schedule has not yet been announced.

 

Owen Murray
Owen Murray, Associate Sports Editor
Owen Murray is a third-year student and the associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald. He previously spent two years as a sports reporter, covering football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.
Joe Krasnowski, Sports Reporter