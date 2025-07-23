If you’re considering getting an emotional support animal (ESA) or already have one, you’ll need to get an ESA letter as soon as possible. It’s an official letter that gives your animal recognized status and allows you to access certain rights. One example is protection under the Fair Housing Act (FHA), which lets you live with your ESA.

What does an ESA letter look like, though? What should it include, who is qualified to write one, and how can you verify it’s valid? We’ll be answering all these questions and more in this article.

What Does an ESA Letter Look Like?

An ESA letter is a formal document written and signed by a licensed mental health professional. It confirms that you have an emotional or psychological condition and that having an emotional support animal is a necessary part of your treatment.

Not every ESA letter looks exactly the same, but a valid one should look like a professionally written medical letter. It is usually printed on the therapist’s or clinic’s official letterhead and presented in a clear, professional format.

A valid letter should include:

The Licensed Professional’s Information: Their full name, professional title, license number, state of issue, address, phone number, and/or email.

Confirmation of the Patient’s Mental Condition: The letter must state that you have a mental or emotional disability recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). This condition should substantially limit any of your major life activities to be considered a “serious” issue.

Need for an Emotional Support Animal: It should clearly mention that having an ESA is an essential part of your ongoing treatment and that the ESA alleviates the harmful symptoms associated with your condition.

Signature and Date: The licensed mental health professional should sign and date the letter. The letter should be recent, ideally within the past year as many landlords require current, updated information.

Who Can Write an ESA Letter?

Only a licensed mental health professional (LMHP) can write a valid ESA letter. This includes psychologists, psychiatrists, licensed therapists, counselors, and sometimes general physicians, as long as they are licensed to practice in your state or region.

The letter should come from someone who’s qualified to assess your mental health condition and prescribe an emotional support animal as part of your treatment.

How Can You Tell if an ESA Letter Is Legitimate?

There are many online services that claim to provide instant ESA letters without any proper evaluation. It’s important to stay alert and recognize a fake ESA letter to avoid potential issues later on.

A fake ESA letter will:

Have no license number or therapist credentials.

Require no actual evaluation or conversation with a mental health professional.

Promise instant approval of the letter without any consultation.

Come from non-licensed, so-called “ESA registries.”

Always make sure to work with a licensed professional who is willing to speak with you and conduct a proper evaluation, whether it’s in person or virtually.

What Are Your Responsibilities as an ESA Owner?

Having an ESA letter is excellent, but keep in mind that it does not give you or your pet a free pass. You are still responsible for your animal’s behavior at all turns. If your ESA causes damage or displays aggressive behavior, your landlord may still have the right to take appropriate action, even if you have a valid ESA letter.

It’s your responsibility to avoid providing false information or using a fraudulent ESA letter. Doing so is illegal and can result in serious consequences, including eviction, substantial fines, and other legal penalties.

Beyond the legal risks, misusing ESA protections can also harm the credibility of those who truly depend on emotional support animals for their mental and emotional well-being.

Understand your rights and be responsible as a member of the ESA owner community.

So What Does an ESA Letter Look Like?

An ESA letter looks like a formal medical document written by a mental health professional with clear, legally required information about your provider and your need for an emotional support animal. Instantly downloadable “ESA letters” from random websites are generally not legitimate and should be avoided.

Having an ESA letter can significantly improve your ability to live comfortably with your emotional support animal, but it’s essential to follow the proper steps and handle the process responsibly.