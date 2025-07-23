Tips For Switching To A Career In Teaching 

Thinking about switching to a career in teaching? Many people are pursuing second careers right now, and this could be for many different reasons. Many people are simply pursuing a career that they find more rewarding, it could be for financial reasons, or due to fear over AI. Many pick teaching as a second career because it can be highly rewarding, engaging, and secure, as there is always strong demand for teachers, and it is not a job that can be replaced by AI. Teaching is a job that allows you to make a difference and shape young minds, so many people find this to be a move that improves their day-to-day life and overall well-being. Here are a few tips if you are thinking of making the change.

Identify Your Motivation

First, it is helpful to identify your motivation. You need to be able to pinpoint exactly why you want to become a teacher – this is important as it will serve as motivation both as you start training and throughout your career. There will inevitably be some ups and downs along the way, so it is helpful to know why you want to become a teacher. There are many reasons why, and it will depend on the individual, but a few common reasons include:

Making a difference to young people’s lives

Working with young people

A passion for a particular subject

Shaping the future

Speak To Current Teachers

Before you make the leap into teaching, it is a good idea to speak with those who are currently in the profession. Ask them what their daily experiences are like, what the biggest challenges are, what they would do differently if they were just starting out, and anything else you can think of. This will prepare you for what to expect and help you avoid a few common mistakes along the way. It is also always helpful to start building a professional network that you can turn to for advice, support, and guidance. You can reach out to teachers in your region, speak with friends-of-friends, and/or join online communities to connect with current teachers.

Consider An Accelerated Program

If you are moving into teaching from another career field, you might want to consider an accelerated program. One of the biggest concerns people have when switching careers is how long it will take to train and start earning money, which is an understandable concern when you have bills to pay and mouths to feed. Accelerated pathways will help you get into the classroom and start earning money much faster. This includes options like master’s in teaching programs in Oregon. These programs are designed for those who hold a bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with flexible formats to choose from, including an intensive 7-month immersion track and a longer 22-month evening program.

Gain Some Early Classroom Experience

It is also smart to gain some experience in the classroom before jumping in with both feet. Local schools are often looking out for volunteers, or you may be able to find a teaching assistant position that would give you a feel for what life is like as a teacher while gaining valuable experience that will also bolster your resume. Nothing quite prepares you for standing in front of a class of pupils, so any kind of classroom experience will be hugely valuable and help you develop key skills that could help you hit the ground running.

Work On Your Communication Skills

There are many important skills that a teacher must possess, but none more important than communication. Therefore, you should work on all areas of your communication skills to make yourself a better teacher. This includes areas such as:

Verbal communication skills

Active listening

Presentational skills

Leadership skills

Reading body language

Empathy

Nonverbal communication

Conflict resolution

Questioning skills

Written communication

Encouraging participation

Cultural sensitive

Seek Feedback & Work On Weaknesses

Finally, it is always important to seek feedback and work on your weaknesses. Great teachers are those who are aware of their imperfections and work on these to become the best possible teacher. You should seek feedback from pupils and ask other teachers to sit in on your lessons. It is not easy to hear criticism, but this is how you reach your potential and become a better teacher.

If you are considering switching to a career in teaching, the advice in this post should be useful. There are many good reasons to switch to a career in teaching, but you also need to be prepared for the journey and what you can do to hit the ground running.