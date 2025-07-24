Five Oregon Ducks selected in 2025 MLB Draft

Mason Neville (26) and Ansono Aroz (77) high five after Mason Neville scores. Oregon Baseball take on UC Santa Barbara at PK Park in Eugene, on March 3 , 2024. (Eddie Bruning/Emerald)

The Major League Baseball draft kicked off July 13 and five Ducks heard their name called on the second day of the draft. Mason Neville, Jason Reitz, Grayson Grinsell, Jacob Walsh and Anson Aroz were selected on July 14.

Shortly after the draft ended, the New York Mets signed catcher Chase Meggers as an undrafted free agent, making him the sixth Duck picked up on draft day. On July 22, the Texas Rangers signed infielder Carter Garate.

Now that these players have been picked up, here’s what to know about each of the draftees and where they’re heading.

Mason Neville – Outfielder – Cincinnati Reds, Round 4 – No. 114 overall

It’s safe to say Neville was one of the best hitters in the country this past season after leading the nation in home runs with 26 and boasting a .290 batting average. Neville is a strong addition to an already solid Reds farm system. He could have some competition with rising outfielders like Rece Hinds and Héctor Rodriguez in AAA, one level away from the majors, but could still see a lot of playing time early, one step lower in AA.

Jason Reitz – Right-handed Pitcher – Minnesota Twins, Round 4 – No. 119 overall

Reitz had a positive year with the Ducks after transferring from Saint Mary’s College and notched five wins and one loss in 11 starts. The 6’11 right hander struck out 73 batters and had a 3.50 ERA on the year. Reitz is coming into a stacked farm system with the Twins but could see early promotion to AA.

Grayson Grinsell – Left-handed Pitcher – Detroit Tigers, Round 6 – No. 189 overall

Grinsell had a solid season and picked up nine wins and three losses in 16 starts for the Ducks. The southpaw threw three complete games with one shutout win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He enters one of the league’s best farm systems with the Tigers so he will have a lot of competition on his way through the minor leagues.

Jacob Walsh – First Baseman – Washington Nationals, Round 15 – No. 441 overall

Walsh has been a valuable member of the Ducks’ squad for the last three seasons and has hit 53 home runs since 2023, which concluded with 19 homers in 2025. He batted .332 and snagged eight stolen bases this past season. Walsh brings much needed power to a struggling Nationals organization that has been struggling in recent years. If he can carry his power over to the minor leagues, he will be in line for promotion very quickly.

Anson Aroz – Catcher – Los Angeles Dodgers, Round 19 – No. 585 overall

Aroz had an amazing year and batted .281 and hit 17 home runs in 57 starts. He also doubled his walks from the prior season and contributed on defense with 149 putouts and only five errors. Aroz will most likely be playing catcher for the Dodgers farm system this year but can be a valuable player in the outfield as well. The Dodgers currently employ minor league catchers such as Chuckie Robinson and Chris Okey in line for promotion, so an opening could pop up for him at catcher in AA or even AAA.

Chase Meggers – Catcher – New York Mets, Undrafted Free Agent

Meggers batted .245 for the Ducks this year and contributed 11 RBIs in 22 starts. He also boasted a .984 fielding percentage behind the plate only putting up three errors. The Mets can expect Meggers to be a strong prospect at catcher starting in single-A but he does have decent competition with players like Matt O’Neill and Kevin Parada currently in the Mets pipeline.

Carter Garate – Infielder – Texas Rangers, Undrafted Free Agent

Garate had a productive season with the Ducks, batting .272 and bringing home 36 RBIs in 58 starts at third base. He has solid potential at third going into an organization with no top prospects at the hot corner. Expect to see Garate as a key player for the AA Frisco RoughRiders in 2026.