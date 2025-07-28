Helpline Usage Spikes as Oregon Problem Gambling Services Expand Support

As gambling and sports betting grow in popularity across the U.S. and the debate around the regulation of online gambling platforms goes on, many states are seeing welcome expansions to their problem gambling services. One of those states is Oregon, which has expanded services relating to problem gambling support in the last few years in order to meet with expected demand.

Oregon and other states are seeing a steady rise in the demand for problem gambling support services. This demand coincides more or less directly with the rate at which online sports betting and other gambling activities are being made more accessible. While the demand for these services is rising, the percentage of individuals using these services is remaining within expected rates.

Oregon has made a point of pushing as much of its problem gambling support services into digital spaces as it can. Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, May, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) have pushed advertising based around its new free app, named Evive, that is designed to help people reduce or stop gambling. Digital tools like this, and the visibly increased level of support from the OHA and the Oregon government, are emblematic of a rising concern about problem gambling. But how do these programs get their funding, and what do betting platforms and venues do about this issue?

Gambling Revenue is a Key Source of Support Services Funding

It may surprise you, but a reasonable amount of the funding for gambling support services in Oregon, and in many other states, is drawn from the revenue of gambling platforms and venues themselves. It doesn’t matter if it’s a platform that offers free spins no deposit games, online sports betting or a state-run lottery; proceeds from all licensed gambling go towards gambling support programs.

How much, you ask? Well, only a small amount, it’s true. 1% of the net lottery revenue in Oregon is passed along to help problem gambling services offer support to at-risk individuals. But this 1% is still a large enough sum that thousands of people are helped by it, and as gambling and betting grow, so too will the support services in place to help those who develop issues with the activities.

By diverting some of the proceeds of gambling and betting activities into helping those unlucky enough to develop issues with the activities, the illness is also part of the cure. Especially by setting the rate at a percentage, it means that Oregon will always maintain a level of funding for these programs that is commensurate with the amount being spent on gambling and betting. But a slight garnish in the revenue generated from these platforms and venues isn’t all that they do to help support those who develop gambling problems.

Reputable Gambling Operators Help to Educate Their Customers

One of the most important parts of supporting and helping people at risk of developing problems with gambling is education. By alerting people as to methods of responsible gambling, before or as they are playing, they can be stopped from developing harmful habits early. This is why regulation of betting and gambling is important, because the state can mandate warnings and caution labels that might help people.

Oregon and many other states maintain that gambling platforms and venues should have:

Self-exclusion tools so players who find themselves unable to stop can voluntarily block themselves from playing.

Staff who are well-trained to identify signs of problem gambling and are willing to intervene and provide aid.

Well-displayed information about the dangers of problem gambling and how to recognize when gambling might be becoming a problem.

Limits on time and spending that players can opt into.

The idea behind all of these things is that prevention is the best cure, and that by educating players early and preventing them from developing problems with gambling, much heartache can be avoided. But if people do develop issues with gambling, support services are there to help.

What Support do Problem Gambling Services Offer?

The type of support that problem gambling services across the U.S. offer is designed to help both those with gambling problems and their families and loved ones. While each problem gambling support service might offer slightly different things, you should expect some or all of the following:

Therapy, both group for families and individual. Specifically, this is therapy designed with support for those with gambling issues.

24/7 helplines. With text and phone counselors available all day, an individual with a gambling problem can get in touch with someone who can help at any time they want.

Easy access to referrals. An initial conversation is unlikely to be the end of support; rather, it will lead to an assessment and referral to other appropriate support services.

Family support. One thing that is of crucial importance is that people with gambling problems often have families that depend on them, and the issues they have might be affecting more than just them. Most states have programs that can help families while their loved one gets the help they need.

Support in multiple languages. Depending on the location of the state, there could very well be options available in Spanish or other relevant languages.

In Oregon, in particular, the emphasis is on getting people the help they need as quickly as possible and on taking the pressure off of those seeking help and their families.

Support Services Are There and Are Growing Steadily

Thanks to the way that problem gambling support services are set up to be funded in Oregon, as gambling services grow in popularity, so too will the support services gain more funding and better tools to help those in need. The push by the OHA to advertise and digitize their tools, such as Evive, is a great sign that problem gambling support services in the state are not going to be left behind in an increasingly digital world.

It seems clear that Oregon’s support services are equal to the task at hand and will continue to scale as is needed.