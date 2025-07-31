Is DUI a Criminal Offense?

Driving under the influence (DUI) ranks among the most common criminal charges filed each year in the United States. However, many drivers continue to be unclear about whether DUI is merely a traffic violation or constitutes a criminal offense. In Arizona, as in every other state in the country, DUI is considered a criminal offense.

Arizona has some of the most stringent DUI laws in the country. The state imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and suspension of the driver’s license. If you or someone you love has been charged with drunk driving, you should seek legal consultation from an experienced Tucson DUI lawyer as soon as possible to defend your rights and freedom.

Image Source: Unsplash

Criminal Laws Related to DUI

A number of statutes under Arizona law describe the classifications and penalties for DUI offenses. DUI laws are covered under Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS) §§ 28-1381 through 28-1383. According to these laws, it is illegal to operate or be in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while you are impaired due to alcohol, drugs, or other substances.

Legal Definition of DUI

In Arizona, ARS § 28-1381(A) makes it unlawful for any individual to:

Operate or be in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or vapor-releasing substances, provided the driver is impaired even to the minutest degree

Operate or be in actual physical control of a motor vehicle with a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) level of: At least 0.08% within two hours of driving At least 0.04% for a commercial vehicle operator

Operate a vehicle with any amount of a prohibited drug or its derivative in their body. ARS § 13-3401 defines the prohibited drugs, which include substances like cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and various other illegal drugs

Concerning drug-related impairment, the DUI laws in Arizona are particularly stringent. The state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for drug-related DUI. Under this policy, the presence of an illegal drug in the driver’s bloodstream is sufficient to impose criminal charges, even if there’s no evidence of impairment.

Types of DUI Criminal Charges

In Arizona, DUI offenses are classified according to various factors, such as the BAC level of the offender, whether drug use was involved, and whether any aggravating factors were present, like a prior DUI conviction.

Standard DUI

In Arizona, the standard DUI charge becomes applicable in these circumstances:

The driver’s BAC is in the range of 0.08% to 0.149% within two hours of driving

The driver is impaired even to the minutest degree, no matter whether the BAC was below the threshold level of 0.08%

A standard DUI charge is one of the most common types of DUI cases, and generally involves first-time offenders.

Extreme DUI – ARS § 28-1382(A)(1)

A driver in Arizona can be charged with an extreme DUI when their BAC level is in the higher range of 0.15% to 0.199% within two hours of driving. Considering the higher intoxication levels while driving, this charge carries more severe penalties than a Standard DUI because of the increased risk of accidents.

Super Extreme DUI – ARS § 28-1382(A)(2)

A driver in Arizona can be charged with a Super Extreme DUI when their BAC level is found to be in an even more dangerous range of 0.20% or more within two hours of driving. The state law views this as one of the most serious misdemeanor DUI offenses, which can lead to much harsher penalties.

Aggravated DUI – ARS § 28-1383

A driver in Arizona can be charged with an Aggravated DUI if certain types of aggravating factors are present. This offense automatically gets classified as a felony. Some of the circumstances that could lead to Aggravated DUI charges are:

Driving drunk while having a canceled, revoked, or suspended license.

A third DUI offense within 7 years (84 months)

Driving drunk with a passenger in the vehicle who is under 15 years of age

Driving drunk while using a court-ordered ignition interlock device (IID) and violating the order

Under the state’s DUI laws, an Aggravated DUI charge is likely to carry the harshest penalties.

Is DUI a Criminal Offense?

Yes. A DUI offense is not merely treated as a civil violation or a traffic infraction. In Arizona, a DUI offense may be charged as a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the facts and circumstances of the case.

Misdemeanor DUI

Arizona law classifies most DUI offenses, including Standard, Extreme, and Super Extreme DUI, as Class 1 misdemeanors. Potential legal consequences for Class 1 misdemeanor convictions in the state are:

Jail time for up to six months

Up to $2,500 in fines (court costs and other surcharges are extra)

Mandatory probation period

Mandatory community service

Required to complete an alcohol or drug education and treatment program

Installation of an IID on the driver’s vehicle

Even if this offense is only a misdemeanor DUI in Arizona, the penalties can be severe, and a lasting criminal record may occur.

Felony DUI (Aggravated DUI)

An Aggravated DUI offense in Arizona is classified as a Class 4 or Class 6 felony.

Class 4 Felony DUI typically covers: Driving drunk with a canceled, revoked, or suspended license. A third DUI offense committed within 84 months. Violation of court-ordered IID use.

Class 6 Felony DUI generally covers: DUI with the presence of a minor below the age of 15 in the vehicle.



Some severe penalties that a felony DUI conviction may attract include:

Jail time ranging from four months to several years.

Large fines, usually reaching thousands of dollars

Long-term driver’s license revocation

Mandatory enrollment and completion of a substance abuse program

Permanent criminal record with collateral consequences throughout life

Felony DUI charges are viewed with utmost seriousness in Arizona and may result in mandatory jail time even for a first-time felony DUI offender.

DUI Cases May Have Both Criminal and Civil Implications

In addition to criminal charges, Arizona DUI cases may also involve civil/administrative penalties regarding license suspension.

Criminal Case

The state prosecutes the criminal case. In case of a misdemeanor or felony DUI, a city or county attorney may represent the state, focusing on proving the following:

Did the driver exceed the permissible BAC limit or was impaired?

What criminal penalties should be imposed, such as imprisonment, fines, and probation?

Civil/Administrative Case

The Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) in Arizona will pursue an administrative action against the driver’s license, irrespective of whether there is a criminal conviction or not. Administrative penalties may include:

Suspension or revocation of the driver’s license

Requirement of ignition interlock device installation

Requirement of SR-22 certification for high-risk insurance

DUI Criminal Penalties & Sentencing Guidelines

First-Time Misdemeanor DUI

Prison Sentence: 10 or more days of consecutive jail time (out of which, nine days may be suspended with alcohol education)

Monetary fines: About $1,500 or higher, including fines and fees

Driver’s License Suspension: 90 days

Installation of IID: Required for 12 months

Mandatory Alcohol Education or Treatment

First-Time Extreme DUI (BAC 0.15% to 0.199%)

Prison Sentence: 30 or more days of consecutive jail time (reduction in jail time may be possible with alcohol treatment)

Monetary fines: About $2,500 or higher, including fines and fees

Driver’s License Suspension: 90 days

Installation of IID: Required for 12 months

Mandatory Alcohol Education or Treatment

First-Time Super Extreme DUI (BAC 0.20%+)

Prison Sentence: 45 or more days of consecutive jail time

Monetary fines: About $3,000 or higher, including fines and fees

Driver’s License Suspension: 90 days

Installation of IID: Required for 18 months

Mandatory Alcohol Education or Treatment

Felony DUI (Aggravated DUI)

Prison Sentence: Four months to several years

Monetary fines: High fines, usually in thousands of dollars

Driver’s License Suspension: Minimum one year

Installation of IID: Required after reinstatement

Mandatory Alcohol Education or Treatment

Criminal Record: Permanent felony record

Collateral Consequences of a DUI Conviction

Criminal Record: A criminal record will appear on background checks.

Job Challenges: Difficulty in obtaining employment or continuing a job, particularly in fields requiring clearance for security or driving.

Issues for Professional License Holders: Doctors, nurses, teachers, or other licensed professionals may face disciplinary action from the licensing agencies.

Restrictions on Travel: Some foreign countries may impose restrictions on the entry of individuals with a past DUI conviction.

Financial Implications: Legal fees, court costs, and higher insurance premiums.

Is It Possible to Get a DUI Charge Dismissed or Reduced?

The outcome of a DUI case may not only depend on the facts and circumstances and the strength of evidence available to the prosecution, but also on the skills and experience of a DUI defense attorney.

A seasoned DUI lawyer in Tucson may use one or more of the following potential defenses to get a DUI charge dismissed or reduced for their client.

Challenging the Legality of a Traffic Stop

To initiate a traffic stop in Arizona, the law enforcement officer must have reasonable suspicion. If the stop lacked legal justification or was unlawful, a defense attorney can move to get the evidence obtained during the stop suppressed under the Fourth Amendment. This could lead to a case dismissal.

Questioning the Accuracy of Chemical Tests

Law enforcement must properly administer a blood test and a breathalyzer test, while ensuring that the testing devices are correctly calibrated and maintained. If the testing process was erroneous or the established protocols were not followed, your DUI lawyer may be able to argue that the test results are unreliable.

Identifying Procedural Errors

At the time of a DUI arrest in Arizona, if the law enforcement officers violated the constitutional rights of the suspect, such as performing an unlawful search or failing to read Miranda rights, these violations could serve as a strong defense.

The Defendant’s Medical Condition

If the defendant suffers from certain health issues, such as neurological conditions, diabetes, or acid reflux, the symptoms may be confused with the signs of intoxication. These medical conditions may also sometimes interfere with the breathalyzer readings.

Rising BAC Defense

A skilled Tucson DUI defense attorney may be able to argue that the defendant’s BAC was below the legal limit while driving, but it rose later on. This is possible if the defendant consumed alcohol shortly before driving, and the absorption occurred after the DUI arrest.

Expungement and Record-Sealing

Expungement for a DUI conviction was not historically permitted in Arizona. However, effective January 1, 2023, changes to Arizona law have allowed for certain DUI offenses to be sealed. Eligibility for sealing a criminal record in the state depends on:

Sentence completion and post-sentencing conditions

Time frames ranging from two to 10 years post-completion of the sentence

No subsequent criminal convictions

In eligible cases in Arizona, the court must approve the petition for record sealing.

Get a Proven DUI Defense Lawyer on Your Side

If you’re facing DUI charges in Arizona, it is time to get strong legal representation from a top-rated Tucson DUI lawyer. Your lawyer will carefully evaluate your legal options and pursue every possible strategy to defend you against the DUI charges.