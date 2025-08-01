Donate
Housing
Ethos
SOJC names interim dean after Molleda’s departure

Regina Lawrence takes over as interim dean one day after the departure of former dean Juan-Carlos Molleda, who resigned last month.
Reilly Norgren and Tarek Anthony
August 1, 2025
Regina Lawrence is named interim dean of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)
Regina Lawrence is named interim dean of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)

The University of Oregon has selected an interim dean for the School of Journalism and Communication amid a budget crisis and ongoing faculty layoffs. 

Regina Lawrence, current associate dean of the SOJC at University of Oregon Portland, has accepted a one-year term as interim dean.

Lawrence will be stepping in at a time of crisis for the SOJC which is facing an over $700,000 budget deficit and faculty layoffs. She will relocate her office to UO’s main campus during this “critical” period transition according to an announcement sent by Provost Christopher Long. 

The interim dean was selected through a series of meetings with SOJC faculty, staff and leadership. 

Lawrence has been with the SOJC since 2015, where she has served as director of the Agora Journalism Center and served as a member of the executive leadership team. During her time at UO’s Portland campus, Lawrence helped grow the master’s programs and chaired the campus-wide Academic Collaborative.

A political scientist by training, Lawrence’s research has focused on press freedom and press-state relations. She received her Ph.D in Political Science from the University of Washington. Prior to working at UO, she spent time at The University of Texas Austin and Louisiana State University.

Lawrence succeeds Juan-Carlos Molleda, who resigned last month amid scrutiny of his travel expenses. His last day was July 31. 

A national search will begin in the fall. A permanent dean is intended to be named by July 1, 2026.

This is a breaking story and may be updated. 

Reilly Norgren
Reilly Norgren, News Editor
Reilly Norgren is the News Editor of the Daily Emerald and a senior studying journalism and English. This is her fourth year with the Emerald. Before serving as editor, she was senior reporter on the news desk and a member of the investigative team. Reilly is interested in business reporting and has a passion for breaking news.
Tarek Anthony
Tarek Anthony, Editor-in-Chief
Tarek Anthony is a senior studying journalism and political science. Before becoming editor-in-chief, he served as the Emerald’s investigations editor and newsletter producer, and previously reported on crime and local government in Eugene. His dream job is to cover nuclear conflict and terrorism in the Middle East.