Kurihara: Don’t let the internalized misogyny bite!

Noa Schwartz

I have to confess, I – many a time – have said the phrase, “I’m just a girl.” But what did I even mean by that? What does it mean to participate in that narrative, that all I am is just a girl? The “girl trends” reflect a complex reality about how political ideologies quietly shape pop culture, fashion, trends and in the media.

Girl Math. Girl Dinner. Clean girl. That girl. Girls’ Girl. Since the summer of 2023, there has been a saturation of girlhood content online romanticizing a certain aesthetic for reclaiming femininity, but is it truly coming across that way?

In a Vogue fashion article author Daniel Rodgers writes, “The problem is that The Girl has become insufferable through constant repetition, used as marketing slogans and low-hanging Instagram captions and clickbait headlines. Girls just wanted to have fun, but girls have also become successful, if not meaningless, viral commodities.”

Just look at the most popular sound for the “I’m just a girl” trend. Written 15 years ago in total satire, No Doubt created a song about the frustrations of being called just a girl literally singing, “Oh, I’m just a girl, all pretty and petite, So don’t let me have any rights.” However, today we use the bridge of Gwen Stefani singing — mockingly too might I add — “Oh I’m just a girl” on TikTok videos about women using the phrase as an excuse for childlike/naive behavior.

Madisyn Brown in her video, “the rise in conservatism in gen z” talks about the potential reasoning behind the rise in these girl trends saying:

“We have willingly self infantilized ourselves to dissociate from the painful reality of being a woman in this world.”

But it’s not just the girl trends that deserve closer inspection. I call to question the rise in trad wife content and the hyperfeminine ideal that romanticizes passivity and domesticity. This includes aesthetics of similar ecosystems like cottagecore, clean girl, coquette aesthetics or even old money aesthetics. These trends are linked by their glamorization of constraint – turning outdated ideas of femininity as aspirational, soft, and apolitical.

To be clear, I don’t hate these looks. However, does this desire to play into the aesthetic come from a passion you share or from the pressures of beauty, relevance and conformity?

Earlier this spring, the Fordham Political Review released a column about how fashion and trends can be indicators of a country’s social and political state. When talking about the clean girl aesthetic, author Anna Brown writes, “The trend highlights traits associated with traditional femininity which contributes to old, historical norms about women. While the trend promotes general wellness and sleekness, its aspects also correlate with outdated societal norms toward women.”

Later in the column Brown speaks on the old money aesthetic saying, “While similar to the Clean Girl aesthetic in that it seems harmless, it is also rooted in classist ideals. It sets standards of wealth that most people cannot easily attain and reinforces class hierarchy – in the sense that it is cooler to be uber-wealthy, and that is the best way to live.”

How does the resurgence of these aesthetics play into political ideologies? Simple, it can normalize implicit biases toward certain aesthetics clouding racist/misogynistic undertones under the banner of fashion opinions.

Lauren Bullard, previous president of the University of Oregon’s Fashion Club, affirmed this thought when talking about fashion’s role in politics. “Fashion is a form of communication. It’s a language. It’s how we communicate and translate things without verbally saying them.”

It’s paramount to remember that the resurgence of these trends requires inclusivity to truly progress in fashion and in culture. When we try to rewrite history through these trends without inclusivity, we aren’t learning from the hatred in the past, but we’re inheriting it, subconsciously.

What do I mean by all of this? Women are capable – and always have been –- of any and everything they put their minds to. But no one aesthetic will fit a person for a lifetime. And some trends need to be learned from. As Bullard said, “Fashion is living. You can’t define your fashion style until you’ve lived.”

I can understand the appeal to saying “I’m just a girl” – especially when the weight of adulthood feels paralyzing. But I think it’s important to move away from the phrase “just a girl” to escape the limiting connotations it carries.

We are more than just girls. We are leaders, thinkers, creators, and above all, capable.