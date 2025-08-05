What are fantasy sports companies doing to reach more fans in 2025?

It’s no surprise that Straits Research expects the global fantasy sports market to hit $36.75 billion in 2025 and $105.58 billion by 2033. That will be a yearly average growth of more than 14%! This industry, once niche, is evidently pulling the attention of the masses worldwide. And looking at the statistics, Nimble AppGenie suggests that over 62 million people in the USA and Canada played fantasy sports in 2022 alone.

Now that this sector has become exceedingly popular, you can imagine what these figures look like in 2025. Platforms have been adopting innovative measures that keep fans returning for more, explaining why the industry has been making significant strides. Take the promos at DraftKings, for instance, who are offering a NFL Sunday Ticket deal on top of their regular sign-up bonus. These features make the gameplay more engaging and help draw players and reward loyalty.

And the more loyal fans you have, the more likely you are to reach even more audiences organically. Fantasy sports companies have discovered this secret and are reinventing themselves to take advantage of it. Therefore, if you want to learn more about what they are doing to reach more fans in 2025, this article is a must-read.

Taking advantage of social and creator influence

Partnerships with streamers and other celebrities have become one of the biggest ways fantasy apps are bringing in new fans. The idea is to use the reputation of popular faces to improve brand trust. Remember, according to Zendesk, more than eight in ten customers must be able to trust a brand to do business with it.

And you don’t expect this preference to differ in fantasy sports, where scammers have become more common. That’s why fantasy companies are collaborating with celebrities to improve brand perception and trust. Envision it as someone you follow on YouTube walking you through their lineup and giving you a code for a $10 bonus. This increases your likelihood of signing up than if you had just seen a banner ad.

Also, don’t forget that social media has become more ingrained in people’s lives today. Just recently, Statista published a report claiming that 5.24 billion people worldwide are social media users. No forward-thinking brand would want to ignore such a statistic, explaining why fantasy companies are turning to celebrities to reach these crowds.

Making fantasy easier and faster to play

Days when you’d spend about half a day studying depth charts to improve the outcome of your office league are long gone. The 2025 fantasy companies are focusing on making the experience quicker and more fun, even for total newbies. Consider short-form contests like Micro-Fantasy, for instance. These contents focus on shorter periods like quarters or even minutes of gameplay, providing instant gratification and frequent opportunities for play.

Micro-Fantasy formats allow you to:

Join contests instantly

Access rewards faster

Engage in numerous games in a single session

Remember, people generally want to be part of the action as it unfolds. That’s why trends like live streaming have become exceedingly popular. Thankfully, the fantasy sports world has not been left behind and has been using micro-games to allow fans to stay hooked during live matches.

For companies, this improved fan engagement means better business performance. Can you believe that, according to BusinessDasher, you can increase revenues and sales by up to 51% by improving customer engagement? It’s no wonder that player experience has become a primary focus of many companies in this industry.

Online security has become non-negotiable

Almost everyone wants to interact in secure environments that won’t expose them to cyberattacks. Especially now that over 600 million attacks happen daily, the need to ensure proper online security has become apparent. Failure to do that only exposes your business to severe financial losses. IBM suggests that attacks could cost you at least $4.88 million to recover.

But that is not all. With users, including fantasy sports fans, becoming more security-aware, you may risk losing many in the aftermath of a breach. Privacy Compliance Hub recently conducted a study along those lines and noted that 41% of customers won’t return to a breached organization. This statistic alone proves how paying attention to online security has become a competitive advantage.

As such, companies are implementing secure technologies like 2FA and SSL encryption to improve their appeal to security-aware fans. Surprisingly, 2FA enhances security by preventing exposure to over 99% of targeted attacks. SSL encryption protects internet communications, ensuring crucial details like user logins are safe from interruption.

Targeting niche sports and undeserved customer bases

Online platforms and mobile apps have made it easier than ever to participate in fantasy sports across various sports. As a result, shifting the focus from the NFL and NBA has become pretty easy for this industry. Just recently, in 2024, Verified Market Reports valued the fantasy baseball market at $1.5 billion, expecting it to hit $3.2 billion by 2033.

Over in gymnastics, sites are drawing global attention by letting fans build fantasy teams for international meets. And beyond welcoming new sports, the industry is also opening its door to women-specific fantasy content, attracting a far more diverse audience in terms of gender and geography.

Considering all these factors, it makes sense to see more people engage in fantasy sports. Companies in this industry know where to find players and have been using approaches like celebrity endorsements to increase their reach. As it adjusts to provide more customer-centric experiences, the industry could continue growing to even exceed Straits Research’s approximations.