Ehly: Outdoor School, how we love you so

The alluring landscape of the Pacific Northwest, covered in a beautiful shade of green. (Rachel Ehly/Emerald)

When I was 11 years old, I was forced to live in the woods for an entire week with no contact with the outside world.

In fact, almost every Oregonian for the last 60 years has done the same.

This rite of passage is known as the Outdoor School program, and it is one of the most beloved education programs throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Outdoor School camps throughout the state offer a week-long science intensive for fifth and sixth-grade students across Oregon, as well as volunteer opportunities for high school students as camp counselors.

Spending five days with no electronics or contact with the outside world, surrounded only by trees, mud and classmates was a character-defining moment for me, and so many others.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,”Hannah Kaufmann, a former Outdoor School counselor, said. “I’ve never experienced an atmosphere that hype and I felt so connected to others and nature.”

The hands-on experience of Outdoor School teaches kids more about the natural world in five days than the public education system could in 12 years, with real-life case studies about trees, amphibians and anything else found in Oregon’s beautiful forests and rivers.

Not only that, but it teaches kids to build community in their most formative years.

“As someone who was more of a quiet kid, I feel that Outdoor School really helped me get out of my comfort zone,” Ella Byrnes, who attended Trickle Creek Outdoor School in 2018, said. “We all had a common interest. We enjoyed being out in nature and learning more about what’s around us.”



When I went to Outdoor School in sixth grade, my entire cabin gained a fear of the Teletubbies from one of our high school-aged counselors jokingly scaring us while on a nighttime walk.

I remember we talked about that night for the rest of the school year. It bonded us, and it’s a memory I, and the rest of my cabin, will always cherish.

But, as of June 16, 2025, the price of these memories might be too high.

With a $12 million cut to the Outdoor School budget passed by the Oregon Senate, Outdoor School programs across the state are at risk of losing funding. This could lead to these free programs charging a fee for students to attend, which creates a plethora of problems.

The OMSI Outdoor Schools at Camp Gray and Camp Hancock are some of the only Outdoor Schools in Oregon that charge individual students to attend, rather than schools. Prices for both of these programs start at $308 per person for a two-day program, and go up to $627 per person for the traditional five day program.

If students have to pay for Outdoor School, then the program is losing one thing that makes it special: equal opportunity.

“It didn’t matter how anyone was dressed or how anyone acted,” Byrnes said. “We were all having fun and connecting with each other over the environment.”

By putting Outdoor School behind a monetary barrier, students will be set up for bullying and differentiation.

To preserve the Outdoor School experience generations of Oregonians have had, we have to keep it free.

This opportunity for young kids to connect with and learn about the natural world, away from social pressures, may be once-in-a-lifetime, and that is precious.

Outdoor School needs to be protected, and it needs to be free of charge.