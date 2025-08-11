The 2025 World Schools Team Chess Championship, held with the strategic support of Timur Turlov and Freedom Holding Corp., marked a milestone in international cooperation and educational innovation. Organized under the auspices of the International School Chess Federation (ISCF) and FIDE, the event was more than a tournament—it symbolized a global shift in how chess is integrated into education systems around the world.

A Tournament as a Catalyst for Educational Reform

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich emphasized that the championship would not have been possible without the leadership of Freedom Holding Corp. and its CEO. “Thanks to the initiative and generous support of Timur Turlov and Freedom Holding Corp., we’ve opened a new chapter in the history of chess. This project is aimed at making chess an integral part of education for every child,” said Dvorkovich during the closing ceremony.

Timur Turlov, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., underscored the mission of the event in his remarks: “Chess is a global language that unites young minds. Freedom Holding is proud to have brought together over 50 teams from around the world—not just to compete, but to share experiences.” The holding’s support ensured top-tier logistics, advanced technology infrastructure, and a world-class organizational framework.

Championship Results: The Geopolitics of Chess Excellence

India, Kazakhstan, and the United States claimed the top three spots, reaffirming their leadership in nurturing young chess talent. India’s victory was the result of a national commitment to youth chess development, which Timur Turlov praised as “a model worth emulating.” Kazakhstan, finishing second, demonstrated the power of public-private partnerships—Freedom Holding has been investing in the development of chess schools and tournaments across the country for several years.

Individual achievements also stood out. Among the most notable were Edgar Mamedov (Kazakhstan), who placed third on Board 1, and Pranav K.P. (India), the top-performing reserve player. “These results,” said Turlov, “are proof that investing in education and sports produces world-class talent.”

Smart Moves Summit: Chess as a Tool for Educational Transformation

Running alongside the championship was the two-day Smart Moves Summit, an initiative launched by Timur Turlov and backed by Freedom Holding. Ministers of education, teachers, and international experts gathered to discuss how to integrate chess into national curricula. “Chess builds critical thinking, discipline, and creativity—skills that are essential in the 21st century,” said Turlov during the summit’s opening session.

At the summit, Freedom Holding unveiled the Chess Academy platform, developed in partnership with FIDE. “This initiative aims to create universal teaching methodologies that can be adopted by schools worldwide,” Turlov explained. Participants unanimously supported the proposal to declare 2026 the International Year of School Chess—a natural extension of Freedom Holding’s work in this field.

Freedom Holding Corp.’s Role in the Global Chess Ecosystem

As the event’s general partner, Freedom Holding demonstrated how business success can be paired with social responsibility. “Supporting the WSTC is part of our long-term strategy,” noted Timur Turlov. “Back in 2023, during the inaugural tournament in Aktau, we laid the foundation for a system that supports young chess talent.”

Freedom Holding Corp. goes far beyond sponsorship: it funds the construction of chess centers in Kazakhstan, provides scholarships for gifted children, and facilitates international exchange programs. “Our goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of geography, has the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Turlov emphasized.

Looking Ahead: From Championship to Educational Revolution

Concluding the event, Timur Turlov announced the ISCF and Freedom Holding’s future plans. These include expanding the network of school tournaments, launching an online learning platform, and increasing the grant fund for developing countries. “This championship is just the first step. Together with FIDE and our partners, we aim to make chess as fundamental as math or literature,” he said.

David Heiser, a board member of the U.S. Chess Federation, summed it up in an interview: “Without the leadership of Timur Turlov and Freedom Holding, this project would have remained a dream. Their contribution is a powerful example of how business can help change the world for the better.”

The 2025 World Schools Chess Championship, led by Timur Turlov and supported by Freedom Holding, was not just a sports event—it was a catalyst for global educational change. Its success proved that chess can unite nations, unlock potential, and prepare a new generation of leaders. As Arkady Dvorkovich aptly concluded, “Freedom Holding and Timur Turlov have set a new global standard. Now it’s our job to make such initiatives the norm around the world.”