Former five-star Jurrion Dickey reportedly suspended from Oregon football team

Sources close to the team have told The Daily Emerald that wide receiver and former five-star recruit Jurrion Dickey is no longer with the team, but according to Max Torres of On3, this is only intended to be a temporary measure.

Dickey reportedly has a history of bad relationships with teammates and staff throughout the football program. According to team sources and the report from On3, the behavior allegedly culminated in a fight with an undisclosed member of the receiver room on Sunday. While the immediate precursors and actions that caused the fight are unknown, he has allegedly been involved in multiple altercations during his two full seasons in Eugene.

Dickey posted just two receptions for a total of 14 yards in his two seasons. He was the No. 18 ranked player and No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the 2023 class, according to 247sports’ rankings.

The team has been contacted for comment and has not responded at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly as more information is released.