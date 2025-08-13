Smith: No one has it all figured out

Sherri Latimer is the Deputy City Attorney for Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo Courtesy: City of Little Rock

Thinking about the future is stressful. Handling classes, friendships and family relations is already hard enough, and on top of that young adults, like myself, have to decide how to spend our weekdays from nine to five, for the next 45 years.

That’s a lot of pressure for college students. Especially when comparing ourselves to our peers who seem to have their whole lives planned out.

As someone who presents themselves as having their life together, I can assure those who feel lost about their future that I have no idea what I am doing.

I have learned from older generations that most career paths are not linear. Those who have every step planned out will most likely find a career they least expected themselves to love.

College students change their major about three times before settling on their chosen career. Some people stress about finding their niche, but it’s important to remember that nothing is permanent.

My aunt, Sherri Latimer changed her career later in life. She went to 16 years of school to eventually receive her Ph.d in classical history. Latimer realized that she didn’t want to pursue a career in teaching, and went back to school at age 37 for another four years to get her Juris Doctorate. She is now the Senior Deputy City Attorney for Little Rock, Arkansas.

“ I taught in my first teaching job after graduate school and I thought most students would be like me and eager to learn, but most students really didn’t want to be there,” Latimer said. “ I needed to get another job. It was incredibly stressful, but I felt like I was gonna die young if I kept doing that.”

Some people also change their minds about their career while in college when it is easier to simply change majors.

For instance, since grade seven, I thought I was going to be a psychologist. I took all the psychology related courses I could take in high school and entered college as a psych major.

After my first year of college, I realized that I didn’t love psychology and I wanted to chase my dreams as a writer. For the fall quarter of my second year, I became a journalism major which deepened my interest in writing.

I found that I enjoyed writing about topics involving criminals and court cases so I added a legal studies minor to broaden my legal knowledge. After taking my first law class, I realized that I wanted to pursue a career as an attorney and go to law school.

As of now, I am planning on taking the LSAT and applying to law schools next year. I am also interning at a law firm to get more hands-on experience.

I don’t know if my interests will change, but I have a plan, and I am also open to new career paths that might present themselves.

Actively exploring different career paths and finding intriguing opportunities can also provide guidance for those who are unsure of their future career.

I asked Latimer for her advice for young adults who are undecided about which career to choose.

“Try different internships and part-time jobs. Try a little bit of everything,” she said. “You go to a university because it’s a universal education and that’s not just in the classroom. So I would say don’t put any limits on yourself. The sky is the limit.”

Sometimes we feel a pull in a certain direction and college provides a great opportunity to take a class or two to see if it could be a future career. Even if a current major doesn’t completely suit someone, nothing is preventing them from switching careers later in life.

I have learned to set a high standard and work hard, while also remembering that it is normal to have some doubts. My advice is to find what inspires you, and keep an open mind about opportunities that may present themselves.