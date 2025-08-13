Where Can a Degree in IT Take You?

Anyone can see that our lives are lived by the glow from the computer screen. Information Technology (IT) drives so much of what we do on a day-to-day basis, and many businesses exist almost entirely within the IT realm. This means that a talented IT professional can find employment in all sorts of places, and as we continue to take more of our lives online, that statement is only likely to become more true.

There are plenty of more obvious paths that IT can lead you, but there are some lesser-understood applications as well. You might find yourself working for a firm that offers managed cloud security services to businesses looking to expand their digital holdings, maybe you’ll write programs that help automate factories and manufacturing plants, or you could become a cybersecurity expert. It would be disingenuous to say the options are limitless, but just about any place that technology is used, you can find an IT role that could be filled.

Cloud Management and Migration Services

Cloud services are growing in popularity as an option for businesses. Many companies want to migrate their existing digital infrastructure to cloud-based options. This means that there is currently a relatively high demand for skilled IT experts who can facilitate this change.

IT professionals in this role are being asked to seamlessly migrate existing infrastructure to cloud systems. These cloud systems offer businesses a number of things such as scalability, enhanced security and ease of access. Some businesses might even want to hire IT professionals long-term to ensure that the systems they upgrade to remain in peak functioning condition for their workers and customers.

While businesses might not want this exact service anymore if you get your degree in a few years, you should remember that the speed at which the business world moves is slow, relatively, compared to other things in life. It is also important to remember that this is just an example, and there’s sure to be some new technology or technique that businesses will be happy to pay a skilled IT professional to help them with, whatever it might be.

Internet of Things and Automation in Factories

While it might not be something that springs to mind when you think of IT work, writing code and designing programs for factories and manufacturing plants is something that requires skilled IT workers.

This type of work often utilises Internet of Things (IoT) devices and can range from the improvement in automated visual inspection for manufacturing lines to helping manage and optimize supply chains for global distribution businesses. The role of IT in these situations is typically to reduce downtime, cut operational costs and improve the level of safety that on-site workers will experience.

Developing Applications and Software

Unless you’re a technophobic lithovore, it’s pretty likely that you’ve used a half dozen different applications between when you woke up today and reading this article. It’s entirely possible you’re even reading this article on an app. Developing apps and other pieces of client-facing software is one of the biggest fields that IT graduates work in.

Just about everyone uses multiple apps a day on their phones and computers, and everything we interact with digitally is software that someone created at some point. With millions of apps downloaded every year, there’s an app for just about everything. This is one of the broadest roles that people with IT degrees can undertake.

There are niche areas of software design that IT professionals might find themselves in. For example, medical software is very specific and requires a different skillset and understanding than other types of software. Specializing in this way could provide access to unique opportunities.

Becoming a Cybersecurity Consultant

The days of the wild-west internet are long gone, but that by no means means that the internet is always a safe place to be. Quite the contrary, there are still plenty of bad-faith actors out there that are looking to harvest people’s data or trap them in phishing schemes. That’s where cybersecurity experts come into the picture.

IT graduates can specialize in cybersecurity and enter a field that is continuing to grow at a prodigious rate. The endless game of one-upmanship that occurs between hackers and bad-faith actors, and cybersecurity professionals is one that, as we say, is endless. There will always be a need for businesses and individuals to protect themselves online, and so there will always be a need for IT professionals who know what they are doing in this field.

This is another role that can be fairly broad. Anything from a consultant to a big corporation, to working for a freelance firm that works with a number of different businesses, to the IT professional who runs a local council’s cybersecurity network.

Making Games and Other Media

We hope parents these days aren’t still telling their children that playing video games won’t get them anywhere, or that there’s no future in it. These days, many games are basically considered to be art by their fans. We’re sure many people have gotten into IT with the hope that they’ll someday have fans playing something they’ve had a hand in creating.

There are many different aspects to game design, everything from the mechanics of movement in the game to how multiplayer connectivity should work to how the game should look; all of it is done by someone skilled and dedicated to IT work.

Final Thoughts

If you feel passionately about IT, there is almost no limit to what you can do with an IT degree. You can create games, shepherd businesses towards a more secure cloud-based future, or design important medical software that might save lives.

As long as we all continue to enjoy being plugged in, IT professionals will always find a broad variety of jobs at their disposal.