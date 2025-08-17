Man arrested for reaching into apartment window near UO campus

(Emerald Archives) Breaking news illustration.

A man was arrested early Saturday after a woman reported seeing a hand reach into her apartment window near the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus, Eugene police said.

The woman, in her early 20s, called police at about 3:56 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, her apartment is located near the intersection of East 16th Street and Hilyard Avenue. The intersection is about a quarter of a mile from the UO Knight Library.

Eugene Police have arrested 33-year-old Eric Engrique Franco in connection with the incident. Police said officers found Franco — who was holding a sharp-looking item — shuffling in some bushes near the front of the residence.

Eugene police said Franco “aggressed” an officer who confronted him, but stopped once he realized the person was a police officer. When officers searched him, police said they discovered a luchador mask and an exacto knife on him.

According to police, Franco was transported to a local hospital to be cleared for a medical issue. Police said he was then sent to the Lane County Jail for booking. He was lodged in jail on charges that include menacing and burglary in the first degree, a felony.