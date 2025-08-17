Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Man arrested for reaching into apartment window near UO campus

A man was arrested near the University of Oregon’s campus after police say he reached his hand through an apartment window.
Lucas Hellberg, News Reporter
August 16, 2025
(Emerald Archives)
Breaking news illustration.

A man was arrested early Saturday after a woman reported seeing a hand reach into her apartment window near the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus, Eugene police said. 

The woman, in her early 20s, called police at about 3:56 a.m. on Saturday. According to the police, her apartment is located near the intersection of East 16th Street and Hilyard Avenue. The intersection is about a quarter of a mile from the UO Knight Library.

Eugene Police have arrested 33-year-old Eric Engrique Franco in connection with the incident. Police said officers found Franco — who was holding a sharp-looking item — shuffling in some bushes near the front of the residence.

Eugene police said Franco “aggressed” an officer who confronted him, but stopped once he realized the person was a police officer. When officers searched him, police said they discovered a luchador mask and an exacto knife on him. 

According to police, Franco was transported to a local hospital to be cleared for a medical issue. Police said he was then sent to the Lane County Jail for booking. He was lodged in jail on charges that include menacing and burglary in the first degree, a felony.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
A new Flock Safety camera using AI tools to read license plates at the intersection of 14th and Willamette (Uriah Barzola/Emerald).
Community concern surrounds “Flock camera” installation
First year receiver, Jurrion Dickey (99), watches as the Ducks try to get their offense going. Coming in as a 5-star recruit, Dickey will look to make a big impact on the offensive side of the ball in the coming years for Oregon.&#160;The Washington Huskies defeat the Oregon Ducks football team in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2023. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
Former five-star Jurrion Dickey suspended from Oregon football team
Lanterns decorated in Japanese words hoping for peace float around the waters of Alton Baker park.The lanterns are constructed with paper bags and tea candles. (Uriah Barzola/Emerald)
Photos: Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Regina Lawrence is named interim dean of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. (Courtesy of the University of Oregon)
SOJC names interim dean after Molleda's departure
From left: USL Eugene President Dave Galas, USL League One President Lee O’Neill, USL Eugene Principal Owner Sat Dhinsa, USL Eugene Sporting Director / Head Coach John Galas
United Soccer League awards franchise to USL Eugene
Crater Lake sparkles on a summer day (Lexi Smith/Emerald)
Smith: Natural places to visit this summer in Oregon
About the Contributor
Lucas Hellberg
Lucas Hellberg, City News Reporter
Lucas primarily covers local government for The Daily Emerald. He also monitors state government and the justice system. He is currently pursuing a double major in journalism and computer science at UO. Prior to joining The Emerald, Lucas wrote for The Oregonian/OregonLive and was the editor-in-chief of his high school’s newspaper. Lucas is interning at The East Oregonian in Pendleton this summer through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism, a highly competitive internship that places Oregon college journalists in newsrooms across Oregon and southern Washington.