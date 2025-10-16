Nag: How to Never Forget

Choeung Ek Genocidal Center, located in Phnom Penh, serves as a somber memorial for those who have lost their lives at the hand of the Khmer Rouge. This commemorative site is one of many across the country, remembering the killing fields. (Aishiki Nag/Emerald)

“3 years, 8 months and 20 days,” my Grab driver mentioned on the way to our destination. “It’s hard to forget when it’s your own country.”

And in the middle of a casual conversation on travel recommendations around Phnom Penh, he acknowledged the genocide carried out under the Khmer Rouge.

I carried those words with me for the rest of the day as I went to the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum and the Killing Fields and walked throughout the city. I carried those words with me when I got home and opened my phone to this news headline, “Trump Says Smithsonian Focuses Too Much on ‘How Bad Slavery Was.’”

As I read those words, my heart sank, and I was forced to deal with the reality of what was happening within the U.S. How can we, as a nation, continue to support an agenda of collective national amnesia?

One of the common trends I have observed among Americans, and one I am guilty of as well, is shying away from complex topics or responding in shock. Politics and the darker aspects of history have long been regarded as so-called improper topics for conversation, leading to a nation of people unable to discuss their own country’s history.

And when people can’t face their own history, or are uncomfortable with the truth, they tend to hide the realities of the actions committed on their own soil, or simply deny these actions for mental clarity.

National reconciliation and education campaigns are crucial in understanding the history of our country as a whole and in preventing defensive arguments against the historical truths.

Cambodia has done an admirable job of teaching its population the horrors of the Khmer Rouge genocide, and has spent an incredible amount of time making tasteful memorials of those who fell victim to Pol Pot’s regime. This purposeful effort taken on by the country has left people able to talk about sensitive topics, such as genocide, in a productive and respectful manner.

Education is an important part of national reconciliation, and when the federal government actively takes steps to hide or sanitize different parts of our history, it only hurts us as a country.

Reconciliation within post-conflict societies is important to partake in, peacebuilding and fostering a positive dialogue to overcome the damages from the past. Education in both formal and non-formal settings is important in building this dialogue of change and reconciliation, and allows people to fully comprehend events and build a community of empathy.

Another important aspect, and arguably the most important aspect, in efforts of reconciliation is the active effort to prevent national tragedies in the future. Once people fully comprehend the actions of the past, they can work to prevent tragedies in the future.

And to fully comprehend the actions of the past, that means we need to be able to address all of the different aspects of a country’s history, including the horrible actions done by the government.

At the end of the audio tour at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia, you are met with the words from German ambassador Bern Von Marschall.

He says, “It reminds us to be wary of people and regimes which ignore human dignity. No political goal or ideology, however promising, important or desirable it may appear, can ever justify a political system in which the dignity of the individual is not respected.”

And to respect an individual, it is important to fully respect a person’s history, especially when the history is fundamental to the creation of the country.