Letter from the Editor: The Emerald joins legal filing in defense of free speech

This week, the Emerald Media Group joined a national amicus brief led by the Student Press Law Center and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression in support of The Stanford Daily’s lawsuit against the United States government.

The case alleges that the government has targeted international students at Stanford for their participation in student journalism and that these actions have led to self-censorship and fear across student newsrooms. According to the brief, numerous international students at The Stanford Daily stopped writing or withdrew bylines out of concern of retaliation in the form of deportation or visa revocation.

FIRE has accused the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio of weaponizing parts of the Immigration and Nationality Act to punish students for their media coverage.

Such actions are a direct infringement on free expression protected by the First Amendment and have created a chilling effect on student journalists nationwide. As an independent student publication that values a diverse staff and source base, we are keenly aware of how similar fears have influenced students’ willingness to participate in protected speech at the University of Oregon.

In recent months, The Daily Emerald has seen a sharp increase in international students refusing interviews or requesting anonymity out of fear of retaliation. This reflects the same chilling effect described in the brief — one that targets both journalists and students. Any threat of retaliation for exercising free speech is a direct attack on the First Amendment and will not be tolerated.

An amicus brief, which translates to “friend of the court,” is a legal filing submitted by individuals or groups who are not direct participants to a case. It is aimed at providing support to one side of the case and helping the court understand the broader implications of its decision.

We joined this brief with over 55 other schools, because the right to speak and report freely is a nonnegotiable hallmark of democracy. No student — citizen or noncitizen — should have to balance their right to free speech with fear of retaliation in any form.

The Emerald Media Group stands proudly in solidarity with The Stanford Daily. Our participation is a reflection of our dedication to protecting free speech — after all, journalism does not exist without it.