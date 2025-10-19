No. 8 Oregon dissects Rutgers defense in emphatic 56-10 road blowout

It’s generous to say that it took until just after the eight-minute mark in the second quarter of Oregon’s visit to New Jersey to prove what was predicted to happen. It barely needed a second Noah Whittington explosive rushing touchdown and three Dante Moore passing scores to cement just how devastatingly efficient the Ducks’ get-right, reset game was going to be.

It was probably obvious after the second drive, but by then it was clear: this wasn’t going to be close.

No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-1 Big Ten) eviscerated Rutgers (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten), 56-10 at SHI Stadium. The Ducks recovered from a first-drive lost fumble to score five touchdowns on their next five drives, and spread the ball both on the ground and in the air — a clinic in a week where they had something to prove. Quarterback Dante Moore (15-20, 290 yards, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception) stayed upright and looked every inch the calm, composed passer who was top of the Heisman Trophy odds two weeks ago while leveraging an offense that generated 15 explosive plays. The Ducks’ defense had two takeaways and held a Rutgers offense that had averaged 35.7 points per game before Saturday to 10.

Oregon, though, was in third down three times in its first three drives. On the first, third-and-10, Gary Bryant Jr. turned upfield on a screen. He wasn’t going to get the first down, but a hit from Jett Elad jarred the ball loose and into the air. Jordan Walker came down with it, and Oregon walked off the field. Rutgers walked on and, despite failing to gain a yard courtesy of a Brandon Finney Jr. third-down pass breakup, hit a 51-yard field goal. Red jerseys drew first blood.

On the second, third-and-3, Whittington (125 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns) took a pitch left, and the senior rode key blocks from left tackle Isaiah World and running back Jordon Davison (100 rushing yards, 1 touchdown) to a 68-yard scofre down the left sideline. His white jersey was clean when he crossed the plane.

The run more than doubled the Ducks’ longest rush a weekend ago, in a game where they struggled to move the ball on the ground. It wouldn’t be an issue in Piscataway, where Oregon finished with 750 total yards.

On the third, third-and-3 again, Moore flashed his arm for a 16-yard sideline completion to redshirt-freshman receiver Jeremiah McClellan. Three plays later, in third-and-10 again, Moore stood untouched in the pocket and fired downfield to a wide-open Kenyon Sadiq (80 yards, 2 touchdowns) for 24 yards.

Sadiq touched the ball twice more on the drive — first on a bobbled tunnel screen before he was on the end of another Moore deep ball. He outpaced Scarlet Knights defensive back Cam Miller and was two strides ahead of him, 30 yards from Moore, when he had to leap to get hands on the ball. He landed in the endzone, and Oregon — once down by three — was up two scores.

It was Rutgers’ turn for a frustrating turnover when A’Mauri Washington deflected a Kaliakmanis pass into the air. Blake Purchase located and secured the ball, and the Ducks ended a 10-play drive that included a fourth-down conversion. The next play, a 24-yard completion to Bryant, was Oregon’s fourth of four pass plays of 15-plus yards in the first quarter.

Offensive coordinator Will Stein flashed with a three-play sequence on the ensuing drive that earned 13 yards on a fake-reverse Jordon Davison run, then 21 yards on a Malik Benson reverse, then 21 yards on a flea-flicker Moore throw to Sadiq in the endzone. There were barely seconds between the plays. Oregon had gone 79 yards in four plays, in 1:39.

Lightning struck twice for the quarterback when, on a run over the right side, redshirt-freshman safety Aaron Flowers lowered his shoulder into Antwan Raymond’s midsection. The ball popped out, and Ducks corner Theran Johnson recovered. Most of the remaining doubt was extinguished when Dante Moore zipped a 34-yard pass to Dakorien Moore (63 yards, touchdown) — wide open, once again, after a double-move lost a Scarlet Knight.

The lightning landed again when Whittington broke another tackle, drove up the middle, and 28 yards later, jogged into the endzone. Rinse. Repeat. Rehash. A 14-play Rutgers drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion on the Ducks’ 28-yard line. Oregon, six plays and 72 yards later, was in the endzone — Whittington, again, on a third-and-goal out route.

Oregon finished the first half with 10 20-plus yard plays — eight through the air and two on the ground and 446 yards. It averaged 13.1 yards per play (Rutgers was at 3.0), and 10.4 per rush (Rutgers: 2.6). The Ducks had four tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovered. Just one of their six scoring drives ran over six plays. There’s not many more ways to be systematically efficient on both sides of the ball.

In the second half, Rutgers went five plays before punting. Oregon took over, handed to Davison, and rumbled 67 yards to get back in scoring position. He got the next 20, too, and another score.

Not close.

Flowers created his second turnover of the day when he broke from deep on a poor Kaliakmanis pass and got hands on the ball before rolling on the ground.

Not close.

A 35-yard Dante Moore carry and a 6-yard Dierre Hill Jr. rush pushed the Ducks over 300 yards on the ground. The perfection, though, cracked when Moore threw an interception to Miller, who jumped in front of Bryant in the red zone. It wasn’t rushed so much as a good play and a throw to the wrong shoulder — but it also didn’t particularly matter. Rutgers punted. Oregon (courtesy of a couple strong Hill carries, capped by a 35-yard touchdown) scored again.

Not close.

Then, the backups came in. Brock Thomas (3-4, 45 yards) took his first snap with 1:48 left in the third quarter, and promptly completed for 35 yards to Jeremiah McClellan. Gage Hurych missed a 44-yard field goal to hold the lead at 53 points.

A Dakorien Moore muffed punt set Rutgers up on Oregon’s 30-yard line with 10:47 to play — the Scarlet Knights punched in their only touchdown nine plays later with a third-and-goal, seven-yard score. Oregon salted the rest of the clock away, and closed out the most points it had scored since 2023 with three Thomas kneels.

The Ducks return to Autzen Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 25, for a homecoming matchup with Wisconsin.