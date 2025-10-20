Donate
Housing
Ethos
Games
Daily Emerald

Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Daily Emerald

Jeffrey Martin, Anna Tivel bring poetic, emotional folk to Eugene

The show welcomed back former Eugenian Jeffrey Martin.
Vinny White, Arts and Culture Writer
October 20, 2025
Ellyce Whiteman / Daily Emerald

A sold-out crowd filled the Unity of the Valley Church on Sunday, Oct. 12, to listen to the folk stylings of Jeffrey Martin and Anna Tivel. Martin, a former Eugenian, played a series of resounding, emotional music while Tivel played poetic, soft songs. Both played separate sets and performed solely with their voices and guitars, captivating the audience along the way.

In between songs, each of them would joke or tell anecdotes about their time on the road, and the crowd would laugh accordingly — but as the music began to flow from their strings, the audience would be dead silent until erupting into applause the moment the final notes rang out.

“We think a lot about just what it means to hold a space for people in the show,” Tivel said. “There’s all these ways that you learn over the years about how to be more open with yourself and with your emotions, and that creates an energy in the room the more you can just be who you are and inhabit your songs really honestly.”

While they do not write together and only perform at the same time on occasion, they both uphold a similar dedication to accurately representing their feelings in their songwriting.

“There’s something really compelling to me about seeing a real person do a real thing that they are passionate about,” Martin said.

While Martin often finds himself on tour or gigging around Portland, sometimes with Tivel and sometimes without, he did not perform for the entirety of September. Having already hit Edmonton, Vancouver, Bellingham and Portland on this tour, it is safe to say that Martin is back in the swing of things. His stop in Eugene was particularly potent for him, as he spent his middle and high school years in the city after his family moved from Texas.

“I grew up in Eugene; I had a lot of formative years there,” Martin said. “I first started playing music at Cozmic Pizza.” Cozmic, which has now been replaced by Whirled Pies, was an important beginner venue for Martin, as it continues to be for other musicians today.

“I always like coming back to Eugene,” Martin said. “I like taking a slow drive after the show and seeing how downtown Eugene looks different, if at all. It doesn’t seem to change a whole lot.”

Martin and Tivel have both been signed to Fluff and Gravy Records, a Portland-based folk label, for nearly a decade. Since then, they have both gone on numerous tours, with Tivel returning home from a tour opening for The Waterboys just days before their current one began.

“(Performing) shows (is) the world to me and allows me to be near people. I don’t know if I’m very adept at that in my life outside of music. To be able to move through the country and overseas and step into people’s communities where they’re just willing to hear you out and then share themselves never gets old to me. It’s always kind of pushing the boundaries of my person-ness. I really feel grateful for it.”

Martin believes in a similar sentiment and recognizes the personal benefits and utility of taking in one’s surroundings while making art. Of course, he also said he was simply in it for the money, because a love of making music does not necessarily mean the disavowment of dry humor.

“The thing that keeps me excited about it is that it just forces me to be watching the world and myself,” Martin said. “If I’m not doing that then I don’t really have anything to write about. It’s just constantly humbling.”

At the end of each of their sets, the other would come onstage and perform a couple of songs together. As their harmonies blended seemingly effortlessly into a blissful folk euphony, one is left wondering: “When are these two going to make an album together?”

About the Contributor
Vinny White
Vinny White, Arts and Culture Writer
Vinny White is a West Coast-based print and video arts journalist. He enjoys writing about up-and-comers and experienced veterans alike, and is always open to talking to interesting people.