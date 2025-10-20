Neither Rome nor Venice: the most popular Italian city this year is Naples

Italy is full of beautiful cities, but few feel as alive as Naples. For years it was the rebellious sister, the one that never made it onto postcards. Today, however, it’s the Italian city that attracts the most visitors—and not by chance. Naples has an energy that can’t be replicated: an ordered chaos, a beauty that doesn’t ask for permission, and a way of life that captivates you from the very first day.

A city that breathes in its own way

Walking through Naples feels like stepping into another world. The narrow streets of the historic center, lined with clothes hanging between balconies, smell of coffee, pizza, and life. Fruit vendors shout their prices, children chase a ball, and scooters brush past the walls. Everything seems to move at once, yet nothing falls apart.

In Piazza del Plebiscito, people stop to gaze at the sea, while the Royal Palace rises as a reminder of the centuries gone by. Inside the Galleria Umberto I, light filters through the glass ceiling, turning the noise into a soft hum. And if you descend into the tunnels of Napoli Sotterranea, the city changes its tone: silence, stone, and damp air—two thousand years of history beneath your feet.

Naples doesn’t try to be beautiful. It simply is—messy, intense, but honest.

Pompeii, where time stood still

About 25 kilometers from Naples lies Pompeii, one of the world’s most important archaeological sites. Its cobblestone streets, fresco-covered walls, and the bodies preserved by Vesuvius’ ash have remained almost unchanged since the day of the eruption.

Those who wish to explore the site at their own pace often stay nearby. Spending the night at a hotel in Pompeii, Italy is a great way to do it—right beside the ruins, with views of the volcano and all the amenities needed to rest after a long day. From there, it’s easy to return to Naples or explore the coast without stress or hurry.

Pompeii has something hypnotic about it—not only for its historical value, but for the feeling of standing before a city that vanished and, somehow, still feels alive.

The gulf and the volcano

Naples is a truly stunning city. From its seafront promenade, Mount Vesuvius looms in the distance—majestic and dangerous at once. Castel dell’Ovo, perched on the tiny islet of Megaride, offers one of the best views of the gulf. Farther on, in Posillipo, the houses seem to hang over the cliffs as the Mediterranean stretches endlessly ahead. In those moments, as the sun sets and the air fills with salt, it’s easy to understand why so many people fall in love with this city.

Islands that feel like dreams

Off the coast, two islands complete the Neapolitan postcard: Capri and Ischia. Different, yet equally breathtaking. Capri is bright and elegant, famous for its Blue Grotto and the Faraglioni—those massive rocks rising out of the sea. It’s the perfect place to spend a day surrounded by the sea, scenic walks, and views that leave you speechless.

Ischia, calmer and greener, is the island of wellness. Volcanic, lush, filled with gardens and thermal waters, its beaches invite you to disconnect from everything. It’s where Neapolitans go when they want to disappear from the world for a while.

The ferry that crosses the gulf in just over an hour leaves behind an unforgettable image: Vesuvius in the distance, the sparkling sea, and the gentle murmur of the waves.

Naples, pure life

Defining Naples is almost impossible. It’s noise, history, art, and contradiction. It’s the aroma of freshly baked pizza, the voice of a mother calling from her balcony, the hum of a speeding scooter. It’s a city that doesn’t pretend—and doesn’t resemble any other.

Maybe that’s why, this year, it has surpassed Rome and Venice in popularity. Because Naples has no filters: what you see is what it is. And anyone who visits quickly realizes that it’s more than a destination—it’s an experience. One that stays with you long after your suitcase is packed.