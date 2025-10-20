Amazon Web Services outage affects Canvas access for students and professors

Canvas, the program that the University of Oregon uses for coursework, is down due to an ongoing Amazon Web Services incident.

Amazon servers have been experiencing connectivity issues in several countries since early this morning. This has resulted in a Canvas outage since at least 9:31 a.m., according to Instructure — a Learning Management System.

According to an update from Amazon at 11:22 a.m., the company is seeing “decreasing networking connectivity issues” and less errors, but issues remain.

Despite positive projections, many students and faculty are concerned about accessing their work for midterms, essays and projects.

Lucas Castillo-Delgado, a staff videographer at UO, was teaching a videography class assignment when Canvas went out.

“It is quite inconvenient because essentially we had written all our assignment guidelines onto Canvas and we hadn’t saved them offline so basically we ended up being like ‘Oh we can’t access all the guidelines that have been written.’ So maybe that is a thing future us will do better, is we will save things in another location because Canvas is unreliable,” Castillo-Delgado said.

Noah Zylbershlag, a freshman, was running into problems finishing her essay that is due tonight.

“Thankfully I have the prompt saved otherwise I would’ve been screwed but I’m still not able to access the articles I need to finish it so I can’t work on it,” Zylbershlag said.

Adah Clark, a sophomore, ran into similar problems. She has a midterm Canvas exam due tonight and has not heard from her professor. However, she was confident the system would be running smoothly by the end of the day.

“Hopefully it’s up by tonight but I’m sure it will be postponed because it is down for everyone,” Clark said.