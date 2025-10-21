Waltz, foxtrot and tango, oh my!

Heidi Thalman Club President Jaden Wirhol observes meeting attendees. The Oregon Ballroom Dance Club hosts weekly lessons from 6:30 to 7:30 in Gerlinger 220. (Heidi Thalman/Emerald)

On Friday nights, Gerlinger Hall’s old gymnasium is filled with music, dancing and socializing by the University of Oregon’s Ballroom Dance Club. While a ballroom dance club may sound like something more commonly found in a nursing home than in a college, the Oregon Ballroom Dance Club might surprise you. Jaden Wirhol, the club president and a junior majoring in economics, said they are used to getting 40-50 attendees a week.

“Most people think they can’t dance,” Wirhol said. “But that’s the point, we teach you.”

Wirhol himself has only been ballroom dancing since high school. While he had been folk dancing for much of his life, it was not until he saw a friend’s ballroom dance performance that he got interested. He started taking lessons, and a passion quickly sparked.

“I like partner dancing as opposed to dancing alone. You have another person to talk to, another person to work with and another person to blame when it all goes wrong,” Wirhol said jokingly.

Teaching those beginner dances is the club’s primary goal. The first hour of the club is dedicated to teaching a dance, whether that be the waltz, cha-cha, tango or even polka on occasion. They then open up the dance floor for participants to socialize, dance and do as they please. Wirhol said he encourages people to come for as much or as little time as they want.

The club is open to people of all dance experiences, or lack thereof.

Erinn Varga is a sophomore studying human physiology who was attending her very first club event. “Everyone has been super nice about it, and they made it really easy to follow along for someone who’d literally never done any type of dance before,” Varga said.

They also have many dancers with more experience and who are looking for an outlet at college.

“It’s an amazing club and I definitely feel like it’s similar to the salsa team I used to be a part of, and so it makes me feel kinda at home,” Nora Perez Franco, a freshman majoring in business administration, said.

Ballroom dance can be as technical or as relaxed as you want. For a seasoned dancer, you can work on precision, but for beginners, it’s easy enough to pick up many new dances. Wirhol and many other participants encourage any kind of person to give the club a shot and see what kind of skill, community or fun they might find. The club is open to all.

“I think people like to dance, and I think it’s a very human thing,” Wirhol said.