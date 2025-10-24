Donate
Housing
Ethos
Games
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald
Daily Emerald

Portland Trail Blazers coach arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Chauncey Billups was arrested on wire fraud, illegal gambling and money laundering following the Blazers’ opening night loss.
Maria Weyne, PDX Managing Editor
October 23, 2025
REUTERS/via SNO Sites/John Rudoff
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups leaves the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse after a hearing following his arrest on federal gambling charges in Portland, Oregon, U.S., October 23, 2025. REUTERS/John Rudoff

Portland Trail Blazers’ head coach and hall of famer Chauncey Billups was arrested Oct. 22 by the FBI, following the team’s opening night loss. Billups’ arrest was part of a large operation that alleges participants were involved in high-stakes poker games held by the La Cosa Nostra organized crime family. 

Although the coach heavily denied allegations, the National Basketball Association placed him on immediate leave. In response, the Blazers elected Tiago Splitter, a former NBA player, as interim head coach.

Billups appeared in court on Oct. 23, and was charged with wire fraud and money laundering. Miami Heat player Terry Rozier was also arrested by the FBI, he is currently being held on separate charges. Billups is also accused of sharing insider information and placing bets on basketball games. 

According to CBS Sports, Billups is accused of being tasked with attracting other high net worth individuals to attend games, dating back to 2019. The games allegedly had rigged shuffling machines, special eyeglasses and contact lenses that revealed premarked cards and x-ray tables that could read face down cards. The scam is alleged to have defrauded people of tens of millions of dollars.

Chris Haywood, Billups’ lawyer, issued a statement stating that Billups would not sacrifice his legacy, reputation or freedom for a poker game.

“Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others,” Haywood wrote. “Chauncey Billups has never backed down. He does not plan to do so now. He will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career.”

Billups is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24 and is on conditional release. His release agreement required him to turn his passport over to the federal government, he also agreed to not participate in any gambling activities. 

 

Maria Weyne