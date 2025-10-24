“Find Your Flock” event brings UO Portland together for connections beyond the classroom

Molly McPherson The University of Oregon’s Portland Campus is located in NorthEast Portland. (Molly McPherson/Emerald)

With just over four walkable blocks and nearly 400,00 square feet, the University of Oregon’s Portland campus is home to a diverse population of students, staff and faculty. While the compact layout makes on-campus connections more accessible, the University of Oregon Portland Student Council strives to help foster connections campuswide.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the council hosted “Find Your Flock,” a community-building event aimed at connecting students, staff and faculty across the northeastern Portland campus.

FINDING WHAT WORKS

As guests checked in, members of the student council put together keepsakes to take home, including a small box with a duck keychain and a succulent tea candle.

“We are making them until they are gone,” Council Member Natalie Turman said as she put the boxes together.

The event began with a simple icebreaker called “people bingo,” encouraging attendees to chat with one another. Once a prompt was completed, such as learning about a new place in Portland, meeting someone from a different program or taking a Polaroid photo with someone, participants would mark it off on their sheet until eventually achieving a bingo.

The Polaroid photo booth quickly became the most popular activity. Attendees posed with various props like cutouts, fake mustaches and sunglasses. Many even took the opportunity to snap some group photos to take home with them.

Held in room 212 of the Campus Center building, the event is one of many planned by the student council as part of a broader initiative to create cross-program interactions. Feedback from previous quarters revealed that “students felt like they couldn’t connect with those outside their program,”Turman said. “It’s for you to get to know the person.”

Emily Fischer, head of student engagement through the Office of Student Life and Belonging at the Portland campus, explained that interactions and dynamics between students are constantly evolving with each new cohort.

“This is our first time doing bridges, so we are figuring out what works and what doesn’t work,” Fischer said.

Find your flock is part of a larger program called the (O)lympics, organized by the Office of Student Life and Belonging on campus. Throughout the term, students can participate in leadership and career development opportunities to earn points. Those who have accrued the threshold for points by Week 7 are eligible to compete for gold in the final games.

STAYING CONNECTED

As more people joined the event, Fischer introduced a game called “visual telephone.” During the game, participants recreated each other’s previous drawings without the initial topic being revealed.

Attendees were served catering by Nicholas Restaurant, a Lebanese business close to campus. As a bonus, guests could snag a coupon for 15% off a future meal at the restaurant.

Although the event ended at 5:30 p.m., attendees lingered, collecting each other’s contact information. The student council also provided a “Quack you later” form, where contact information could be exchanged. “Find Your Flock” had a clear positive impact as those in attendance were seen laughing over their meals, posing for Polaroids and mingling with new faces.

“I really enjoyed the event, and also getting to connect with more people,” Meghan Loy, a graduate student studying school psychology in the College of Education, said. “The food was great, and I plan on attending more student events in the future.”