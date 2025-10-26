Portland Retro Gaming Expo 2025 celebrates nostalgia and gaming icons

On the weekend of Oct. 17 to 19, the Oregon Convention Center hosted Portland’s annual Retro Gaming Expo. Over 30,000 attendees poured in throughout the weekend, visiting hundreds of booths and vendors around the convention center.

This year’s main attraction, in addition to retro gaming, were the booths featuring toys, trading cards, prints and clothing.

The event featured local Portland-based businesses like Top of the Line Games and Hawthorne Game Exchange; local arcades Next Level Pinball and Ground Kontrol set up in the halls, featuring free games ranging from Donkey Kong to modern rhythm and dancing games from Japan.

A console freeplay area was also free to guests, featuring the Atari 2600, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Additionally, old-school PCs from the 1990s were set up with games like The Sims and StarCraft. Attendees were able to compete in weekend-long tournaments for games ranging from Super Smash Bros. to Tetris.

Roberta Vaughan, a late member of the Adventure Game Hotspot, was honored at the Full Motion Video games zone. The FMV was one of two exhibits featured, standing alongside Nintendo’s 40th anniversary. In contrast to Vaughan’s celebration of life, Nintendo showcased every issue of the Nintendo Power Magazine and displayed their most popular games.

Indie and upcoming games had a chance to showcase their work as well. Some featured games were Keys of Fury, Circus Interstellar and Lords of Nysera, additionally the publisher Atari brought playable demos for some of their upcoming releases, Bubsy 4D and Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection.

Non-gaming related events such as a cosplay contest, a VHS swap and a meet and greet with voice actors Charles Martinet and David Hayter, who voiced Mario and Solid Snake, respectively, called the attention of many attendees.

However, the center of attention was Portland Animal Rescue Connection’s annual kitten snuggle, where rescues could be cuddled with for a $5 donation. The hope of the partnership is to get the kittens adopted by having applications outside the “cuddle tents,” according to their website.

The Expo, originally known as Northwest Classic Games Enthusiasts or NWCGE for short, hosted its first show in 1997 in Seattle, Washington. It moved to Portland in 2008, where it has been hosted for the last 17 years. It has served as a safe haven for gamers, collectors and cosplayers alike, allowing them to be immersed in the digital world of gaming.