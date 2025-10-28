Meet Bootleg Rose: a dynamic folk duo

Bootleg Rose, consisting of members Hannah Rose and Tait Sarter, is far from extravagant. The two songwriters play guitar and harmonize with each other, leaving little to the imagination. But within their limited size comes dynamism that’s often hard to find in a band twice its size. Their songs are captivating, their harmonies are beautiful and they make for a unique addition to Eugene’s music scene.

Rose and Sarter first met through Sarter’s wife and became fast friends. As COVID-19 ravaged the world, the two spent their time learning to sing and perform together. As the pandemic subsided, the pair started taking their talents to open mics — specifically a now defunct open mic at Cold Fire run by local producer Rob McCabe. There, Bootleg Rose was born.

“Rob plays a huge part in our success because he was the one who initially approached us and was like ‘you guys need to release music; you guys sound good,’” Sarter said. “He kind of took the initiative to approach us and we made that connection. We were really nervous and new at that time; it was helpful.”

Through the open mic, the duo began to establish connections to the local music scene, with Sarter even joining an additional band for a while. Since then, the Eugene music community has allowed the pair to grow closer to their goal of living entirely off of their musicianship.

“(It’s) been really special to have that community (of musicians) here that all just really want to support each other. We’ve been able to really grow with that help.”

Rose and Sarter, 30 and 28 years old respectively, have always been musically minded. Both of them coincidentally hail from Santa Rosa, California, though Rose moved to Eugene at a young age and Sarter came to town more recently.

Rose grew up pretty vocally minded. “I grew up in a very musical household, not so much instruments, but singing,” Rose said. “I started in choirs and musical theater — a lot of my family kind of went that direction. I (chose to) pick up a guitar and try to play some folk music.”

Sarter had essentially the opposite story, having learned instrumental music from his father and leaned into the vocal side of things later on. In fact, he didn’t even grow up with a love of folk music, since most of his taste leaned toward metal and hip-hop. Suffice to say, the different backgrounds of the pair have allowed for a rather convenient accompaniment.

“I love playing guitar but it’s definitely nice having someone who’s a little bit more instrumental minded to fill in those gaps in my songwriting,” Rose said.

For much of this decade, Bootleg Rose has gotten more serious about pursuing music as their main focus. Their songs are often somber yet sweet, and carry with them a unique, captivating sonic quality. They have released two singles and an EP of all original music, amassed a following online and have taken annual “mini-tours” down to Santa Rosa that they hope to expand in the future. This dedication to their work has been a fulfilling process for both members.

“I’ve always wanted to play music and I’ve done it a little bit leading up to Bootleg Rose, but I’ve never really put a lot of time and commitment into it and it definitely felt like a missing piece in my life.”

Sarter reiterated a similar sentiment. “It’s something I’m really passionate about and I need to be doing it,” Sarter said. “Once we got out there and started doing it, it just made us want to keep doing it. It inspired us to keep pushing.”

Bootleg Rose intends on releasing an EP within the year, and in the meantime will release a rendition of “Little Black Submarines” by The Black Keys in the near future.