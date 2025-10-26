Oregon drops fourth straight ranked match to Wisconsin in four sets

In her first match at Matthew Knight Arena since transferring to Wisconsin, Mimi Colyer recorded a match-high 18 kills, including the decisive one in a four-set win for the Badgers. Colyer battled with Oregon’s star freshman Alanah Clemente, whose meteoric rise almost exactly mirrors Colyer’s in Eugene, all match.

Clemente’s 17 kills weren’t enough to fuel the Ducks to an upset victory; even though Oregon scored 22 or above in each of the four sets. The Ducks received relief from graduate senior Sophia Meyers, who posted a season-high 17 kills.

“I really think we’re outplaying that team for a lot of the match and then just a couple plays here and there when it got to the end of the set that we could clean up,” Head Coach Trent Kersten said. “I’m not walking away from that match thinking, ‘we didn’t compete at a really good level.’”

Oregon (13-7, 4-6 Big Ten) wrapped up a four-match gauntlet of ranked opponents against No. 12 Wisconsin (15-3, 8-2 Big Ten). The Ducks came in with momentum from their second ranked win of the season on Wednesday in straight sets over No. 25 UCLA. The Badgers recovered from a home loss to then No. 25 USC with a four-set win over Washington.

Wisconsin took the first run of the match, beginning with Colyer’s second kill to put the Badgers ahead 3-2, and ending with a 6-2 lead and an Oregon timeout.

Trailing 14-6, a Clemente attack subtly deflected off a Wisconsin blocker, bringing some energy back to Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon parlayed it into a seven-point run on an effective serving sequence from Cora Taylor which put the Ducks in the lead.

The 14-13 point prompted a loud celebration after ending with a diving dig by Reese Sheppard and an attack off the net by Clemente, which changed directions enough to go down as a kill.

The set settled into a back-and-forth flow, with Iva Šucurovic recording kills to put Oregon ahead 19-18 and later 20-19.

Wisconsin consistently forced Oregon out of system in the opening set by targeting Valentina Vaulet with its serves. Late in the set, Cora Taylor was able to send one of the returns across the court back to Vaulet for a kill and another serve toward her sailed out of bounds for a service error. The late strategic failures that helped the Badgers’ early lead allowed Oregon to take a 23-21 lead.

Up 24-23, Trent Kersten challenged for a Wisconsin illegal touch, but a long review upheld the Badgers’ point to send the set past 25.

The Badgers fought off two more set points, including Colyer’s fifth kill of the set, but Taylor and Holley McFadden combined for a set-winning block for Oregon.

Oregon responded with a four-point run to take a 14-11 lead, including a perfect serve on the back line by Clemente to recover from two errors in the first set.

“We have to serve at an aggressive level to compete,” Kersten said.

Iva Šucurovic brought her excellent attacking and blocking performance to the service line, with Egan’s reception deflecting into the student section along the sideline to put Oregon ahead 18-15.

A serve into the net by Clemente gave the Badgers a 23-22 lead, and although Clemente fought back with a kill, the point set Wisconsin on a run to take the set on a service error by Sophia Meyers.

The teams split 12 straight points in the crucial third set, ending with Wisconsin taking back-to-back for a 22-21 lead. Kersten used his first timeout to re-focus his team, and quickly used his second when the Badgers recorded a third straight point.

“I think we missed a few serves in the third, so that’ll help some of the back-and-forth, just giving ourselves a chance,” Kersten said. “It’s not a choice, it’s a requirement of trying to be in this caliber of teams.”

Wisconsin rode the momentum to a 2-1 lead, taking the set 25-22.

Oregon fell behind 1-3 early in the fourth set, but an excellent service run by Clemente, in which one of her serves resulted in an ace, and the other two forced the setter to move to get to the reception, gave the Ducks a three-point run and the lead.

Oregon re-took the lead and extended it with another three-point run to go ahead 7-4. From there, the Ducks strung together two-point runs aided by one block and several deflections from a front row of Clemente, McFadden and Meyers to go ahead 14-9. Meyers recorded back-to-back kills in the last run to take the team lead with 16 to Clemente’s 14.

Leading 17-14, Colyer launched a hard serve at Vaulet, but the Ducks recovered the deflection into their own bench and took the point on an attack error by Colyer, prompting Wisconsin’s first timeout.

Wisconsin tied the set at 21, but Clemente and Meyers added kills to re-take the lead. Wisconsin staved off three match points and then tied the set at 24 to push the set past 25.

Colyer took the set 27-25 and the match 3-1 with a kill from the back row.

“We were so underestimated coming into the season,” Meyers said about the run of matches against ranked teams. “We have two top-25 wins and we’re right there with Penn State and Wisconsin, so I think it shows that we are up there and getting better every single day.”

Oregon moves on to take on the Washington Huskies on Friday Oct. 31 in Seattle.