After language program reductions, UO turns to University of Minnesota for Swedish instruction

Following budget reduction in the global studies department, some students must take language course online instead of in person.
Sasha Love
October 27, 2025
Corey Hoffman
Students listen during an in-person, online Swedish class through the University of Minnesota. Students take the class in the Yamada Language Center at the University of Oregon. Part of the University of Oregon’s summer budget cuts included moving the UO Swedish language class to a hybrid CourseShare program through the University of Minnesota. (Corey Hoffman/Emerald)

Four days a week, six University of Oregon students crowd around a television screen in McKenzie Hall to take Swedish 201 with a University of Minnesota professor.

These students are part of a UO pilot project for participation in the CourseShare hybrid learning model promoted by the Big Ten Academic Alliance. They described themselves as the “guinea pigs.”

Students who had taken 100-level Swedish courses last year and planned on taking the 200 sequence this year were emailed this summer that their professor, Elizabeth Howard, had been laid off and their language class was cancelled. The notice caught many of the Swedish students off guard.

“When they initially said they cancelled it I was like ‘I’m screwed, what am I going to do?’”

Swedish student Anna Viden said. “And now that it’s online it just feels like a Band-Aid over a bullet wound.” Swedish student Gross is a senior this year, she said not knowing what would happen to her language class for several weeks during the summer was “stressful.”

“We have very little time and wiggle room for our grad plans, and this threw a gigantic wrench in everything,” Taylor Gross said.

In July, students got an update from the head of the department of German & Scandinavian studies, Martin Klebes, alerting them of an opportunity to continue studying Swedish through an online hybrid BTAA CourseShare program through UMN.

According to department faculty and students, of the 20 students originally enrolled, 14 dropped the course. According to their peers, some could not fit the new class times with their schedules, while others simply did not want to take the class through the BTAA online hybrid model.

In a statement, UO said it “made every effort to reach out to the students registered for the Swedish 201 fall course.”

Ally Kirk, a student who had to drop the class for scheduling reasons said “there’s been a whole load of uncertainty” regarding her language credit requirements.

“I don’t know if I’ll have to restart my obligatory two years of language or if I can find a workaround. I’m hoping so, considering I finished half of the requirement and then the program was taken away by the university,” Kirk said.

UO did not directly respond to a question regarding academic requirements for students in Kirk’s situation but said students who did not respond can take a placement test to determine eligibility.

“Academic service unit staff are reaching out to all students in Swedish to assist with their scheduling,” UO said.

The students still enrolled started the course at the beginning of September, on UMN’s semester system.

UO paid for their textbooks and helping to accommodate with adequate technology, but ultimately the students said it is a situation they should not even be in

Student Eliza Blank described the CourseShare as “horribly dysfunctional,” and said her classmates struggle to discern body language over the screen and ask questions while stuck on mute.

“I’m working so hard to keep up with the awkwardness of Zoom I feel so discombobulated,” Lauren Gross said. “It is genuinely like night and day in terms of your ability to learn.”

According to UO, when it comes to choosing whether or not to continue a course, “enrollment thresholds set by the university play a key role.”

UO did not explicitly specify what these thresholds are. The Swedish 100-level classes enrolled 24 students last fall and winter but 18 in spring.

UO’s Swedish students acknowledged the low class-size numbers but said the move to suddenly end the in-person 200 courses this year, instead of waiting for their cohort to move through the system and complete their two-year language requirement, was “completely insulting.”

For several of the students, the transition to an online hybrid course model takes away the cultural value they felt they gained from the in-person class last year.

“For so many of us (learning Swedish) is a way for us to feel connected to our families and that is something that the university took away and hasn’t replaced,” Viden said.

The Swedish students said the in-person class had provided a “niche community” where they felt represented.

One example of this was the class’s participation in the Midsummer celebration, a traditional Swedish festival with singing, dancing and food.

“(The) Midsummer festival … for me was a very special moment and I was genuinely so happy I felt like I could have cried, and Dr. Howard organized all of that,” Viden said.

But after Howard’s layoff notice was sent out, it felt as if that sense of connection was taken away.

“I seriously have never felt so comfortable in a classroom. I was so heartbroken (when she was laid off) that I literally cried,” Lauren Gross said.

Robert Elliott is the director of the Yamada Language Center. He has been helping the class transition into the hybrid format. He said that despite the setbacks, the class is functioning as well as possible.

“It is never quite as good online, but it’s much better than nothing and we are working with the (UNM) teacher really well to try to make sure the student experience is as good as possible,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he thinks that the program could grow and help expand linguistic representation.

“There have been students that have been forced to take French or Spanish to fulfill their requirements, but more and more there is that recognition of linguistic diversity and that (other) languages count as languages,” Elliott said. “So I think that representation of people that have been traditionally left out or marginalized has a huge role in offering these diverse languages.”

UO provided a similar response.

“Despite lower enrollments, the university wants to support less commonly taught languages. The Yamada Language Center also offers self-study opportunities in several additional languages for students seeking independent learning options with tutors,” the university said in a statement to The Emerald.

Ingela-Selda Haaland, UMN’s professor who is teaching the UO Swedish students said the CourseShare program provides a more “distracting” environment for students but she also thinks the expansion of the program is inevitable.

“Is it a way that small languages can survive in a culture where the financial support is decreasing? Yes. Does that mean that it’s a good idea to continue with hybrid classes? It’s a way to make it possible for hybrid classes to continue,” Haaland said. “Do I personally think it’s a good idea? No. Does my neighbor? Yes. It depends on the instructor.”

For the past three years, Haaland has been teaching through CourseShare, and this year all of the language programs she teaches follow the hybrid model.

No matter if the class is online, hybrid or in-person, Haaland said teaching is all about being flexible.

She said she thinks having the UO students all in one room can prove more technologically difficult, but gives everyone a more accessible way to practice with their classmates.

“The difficulty lies in giving the best classroom situation for everyone involved,” Haaland said.

Despite Haaland’s opinion, for many of the Swedish students, going through the loopholes of enrolling and taking the CourseShare class has been complicated. Student Taylor Gross called the process a “giant waste of time and money.”

“I pay too much money to be doing an online Swedish course,” Taylor Gross said, “I am an out of state student, (so) I pay almost $50,000 a year to go here. It’s just, like, ridiculous.”

Last spring, UO administrators, caught off guard by lower out-of-state enrollment numbers and state funding than planned for, predicted a yearly budget deficit of $25 – 30 million until at least fiscal year 2030. Following this projection, UO considered cutting or reducing language programs throughout the summer.

While UO ultimately decided against cutting entire language programs, faculty and class reductions across the language department have occurred.

“In FY25, CAS needed to reduce its budget by approximately $3.5 million to close a structural budget deficit. A number of factors were considered in deciding where reductions would be made. The Swedish language program was slated for reduction because of low enrollment,” a statement from UO to The Emerald read.

Despite the financial uncertainty faced by the university, Associate Professor of German and Scandinavian Michael Stern said he thinks UO is not upholding their academic mission.

“The administration thinks of this as a financial crisis, I think of this as a knowledge crisis. If this financial crisis causes us to cut classes there is a knowledge crisis for the people coming from Oregon and the people coming from out-of-state that we are charging up the wausau. They are not having the same possibilities for learning,” Stern said.

The president of UO’s faculty union, Kate Mills, said she was concerned that the decision to transition languages into a hybrid model might have an “impact on the viability of the program.”

“(UO) is not providing the full scope of what students need and it is not going to be as attractive to students and I don’t know why I would want to come to a school to study something if it didn’t have the full scope of the classes I needed,” Mills said. “These decisions are made and they might not be as egregious as cutting the program … but they could still have this impact of making a program less viable over time,” Mills said.

Swedish student Paige Palmarini said that no matter what happens to the future of UO language programs, the BTAA CourseShare is “not a solution.”

“The guinea pigs are telling you: don’t do this,” Lauren Gross said.

About the Contributors
Sasha Love
Sasha Love, Senior News Reporter
Sasha Love is a second-year journalism major and senior news reporter for the Daily Emerald. She is always curious and loves to connect with the people behind the headlines. Sasha is dedicated to just and honest reporting, whether covering labor, the environment or education. In her free time, you can find her baking, reading poetry, mountain biking or gardening. Sasha aspires to be a journalist after college, with the goal of ensuring accountability and spreading connection where it is most needed.
Corey Hoffman
Corey Hoffman, Senior News Reporter, Photographer
Corey Hoffman is a sophomore studying Journalism and Political Science with a minor in French. This is Corey’s second year with the Emerald. She has been involved with journalism since high school and hopes to one day be a foreign correspondent.