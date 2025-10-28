EMU to celebrate 75th anniversary

Fred Hall Students walk into the EMU late in the day at University of Oregon. The University of Oregon, based in Eugene, Ore. started its fall term classes on September 28th, 2025. (Fred Hall/Emerald)

The Erb Memorial Union, which opened on Nov. 3, 1950, turns 75 this year.

The EMU is located at the heart of the University of Oregon campus. It serves as a hub for student activities and is home to several dining venues.

It was named after former UO president Donald M. Erb, who was the university’s seventh president and passed away at the age of 43 due to pneumonia.

According to EMU Senior Associate Director Jessi Steward, although Erb was a supporter of the EMU’s construction, it was UO students who primarily lobbied for the creation of a student union on campus.

“Students, before the EMU was built, had nowhere to go in between classes. They didn’t have anywhere to go get food. In between classes, they would end up just sitting on the floor in the classrooms, hanging out outside in the rain and many of them went to other places,” Steward said.

Steward said there had been an attempt to construct a student union as far back as the 1930s, but the Great Depression and World War II led to the project’s postponement until the late 1940s, when enough funding was secured to build the EMU.

“The problems that students were trying to solve are the same problems that students today are trying to solve. It’s a place for our organizations, to get food, to study (and) to relax. So all the things you do here are exactly what students then were trying to do,” Steward said.

According to Steward, there was once a bowling alley, a barber shop and a billiards room in the EMU, which have since been removed throughout the several renovations that have taken place over the years.

Rick Haught, operations director at the EMU, said plans for the EMU’s 75th anniversary celebration have been in the works for several years.

“About five years ago, (Steward) and our former director and I were in one of our weekly meetings. My mind was wandering and I started doing math, and I said, ‘In 2025, the EMU turns 75. We should do something for that,’” Haught said.

There was also an alumni-focused homecoming event held on Oct. 24 in the EMU Redwood Auditorium, which offered a package that alumni could purchase that included dinner, drinks and tickets to the homecoming football game.

Some of the future activities planned will include an EMU birthday party on Nov. 3 and an EMU community dinner on Nov. 6, followed by several smaller events in the following weeks.

The birthday celebration will include cupcakes, and the “Happy Birthday” song will be played on the EMU carillon bells, which, according to Steward, is the first time the song has been played by the EMU bells.

“(The celebration) is for anyone who wants to stop by, but also, anyone on campus will be able to hear it,” Steward said.

The Friends of the EMU Celebration, which will be held near the EMU Crater Lake Room, is “open to everybody and anybody,” according to Steward. There will be music, games, catering and an appearance from the Oregon Duck.

“(The EMU) was created with students in mind with student fee dollars paying for it, and we really want students to be here, feel like they belong and utilize the whole space,” Steward said.