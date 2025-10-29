Morris: UO should offer more night classes

Ava Land/Daily Emerald

Many of us have to pay our way through school on our own, not to mention rent, textbooks, groceries and many other expenses. For a lot of students, working throughout the day to make their living during school is a necessity.

However, managing a tight work schedule and miscellaneous class times spread out through the day is a challenge.

I believe UO should offer night classes or a larger selection of evening classes so that students juggling life tasks throughout the day can better manage school and work life.

Hunter Business School, a college in New York, states how night classes are beneficial for other aspects outside of time management.

Some examples include cost, students have more time to care for family and they are helpful for students who are night owls.

“Not all of us have the luxury of attending school during the day without an income. With night classes, you can still work to pay your bills and further your career with night classes. If you are someone that takes care of a family member, taking night classes to pursue your dreams may be the best solution,” the school’s website said.

These classes can possibly allow more one-on-one time with their professors since class sizes may be smaller. The time spent at work instead of studying can be made up during lectures, as well as more time for students taking care of family.

I asked two University of Oregon students, Lauren Bullard and Kaitlin McDaid, their opinions on later class times.

“It’s important for students to have more options for later classes because it can free up a lot of time earlier, not just for students to have more work flexibility but to complete homework, have time for meetings (especially based on 8–5 workdays) and allow more options for students in general,” Bullard said.

“I’ve definitely been stressed at times having to go straight from work in the morning to all my classes that are compacted together throughout the day. I know other students have had similar stresses, and if there were later classes, it would definitely alleviate that somewhat because I’d be able to break between work and my classes,” Bullard continued.

I then talked to McDaid, who has a similar problem.

“As a student with a job, it’s hard not having the flexibility. I have to work really short shifts to fit it into my schedule. I have a lot of friends who work, some of them have multiple jobs, and a lot of places don’t stay open that late. It would be really helpful if we had later classes, or even just more options for class times,” McDaid said.

However, what is there to do in the meantime?

Check the course catalog and explore class times. UO’s catalog can provide the department details, program options, professors, online courses or class times to better figure out what works best.

UO typically divides class times into “zones.” The zone called Zone Five provides classes “6:00 p.m. or later.”

Although what would be even more ideal is extending these options even further for us busy Ducks, providing students with later class options allows a better range of possibilities for student success, financial stability and a proficient learning environment for students.