Why Student Housing Is Gaining Investor Favour and What It Means for University of Oregon Students

For years, University of Oregon students have faced the same problem: finding affordable, stable housing. Rising rents in Eugene, limited on-campus options, and a growing student population have made securing a place to live one of the biggest challenges of college life. However, a promising shift in the real estate market might finally bring some much-needed relief, offering a glimmer of hope in the housing crisis.

Across the U.S., student housing has become one of the most attractive investment sectors heading into 2025. Analysts note that the market’s strong fundamentals, steady rent growth, high occupancy rates, and consistent demand make it especially appealing. During economic slowdowns, college enrollment often rises, which means that demand for housing remains strong even when other real estate sectors take a hit. That reliability is catching investors’ attention.

In Oregon, this trend could be particularly meaningful. A recent survey from the Oregon Student Association found that housing insecurity tops the list of student concerns across nearly every public university and community college. Many University of Oregon students say the high cost of living in Eugene, coupled with limited availability, is forcing them into difficult situations. Some students even report being on the verge of dropping out because they can’t afford rent or food. For them, an influx of investment in student housing could make a real difference.

According to the Q3 2024 Atlus Group Valuation Advisory Services CRE Industry Conditions and Sentiment Survey, investor expectations for student housing jumped from 19% to 29% in just one quarter, the biggest increase of any real estate sector surveyed. At the same time, the percentage of respondents who saw student housing as a “worst performer” dropped nearly in half, from 12% to 7%. While the survey focused on Canada, those numbers reflect a wider confidence that’s just as relevant south of the border, especially in university towns like Eugene.

This rising investor optimism is tied to a simple supply-and-demand story. Across the country, the number of new off-campus housing projects is falling, while university enrollments continue to climb. Oregon is no exception. With fewer new developments and increasing demand, properties close to major campuses are becoming prime investment targets. For students, this could mean more modern housing options, improved amenities, and, ideally, greater availability over time, sparking excitement for the potential changes in the housing landscape.

Still, there’s a balance to be struck. Increased investment doesn’t automatically translate to affordability. Some developments focus on high-end, luxury-style apartments that remain out of reach for many students. To ensure this investment wave actually helps, partnerships between private developers and universities will be key. These collaborations can encourage mixed-income housing that meets both investor goals and student needs.

For University of Oregon students, the coming years could bring noticeable changes to the rental landscape. If new capital flows into the sector and projects are designed with affordability in mind, students might finally see some pressure lifted from Eugene’s tight housing market.

Housing might never stop being a worry for college students, but if current trends hold, Oregon’s next generation of Ducks could have better options and a little less stress when it comes to where they’ll call home, offering a hopeful outlook for the future.