‘I would call him my brother’: After dual breakout seasons, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are closer than ever

Before the week of Oct. 20, Oregon freshman running back duo Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison had to let their teammates and coaches — and their play — speak for themselves. Their coaches called them the future of the program. Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples said in fall camp that the two were “years beyond their time.”

Against Wisconsin, Davison (102 yards, two touchdowns) continued his rise through the rain. A nine-carry, 16-play drive that went from Oregon’s 1-yard line to the Wisconsin endzone cemented what has continued to happen: the Ducks’ freshmen aren’t just good — they’re developing at breakneck speed.

Before the 2025 season, a true freshman had never spoken to the media under head coach Dan Lanning. That changed with five-star receiver Dakorien Moore on Oct. 8, then breakout corner Brandon Finney Jr. on Oct. 15. Finally, on back-to-back days in the media room inside the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex before No. 6 Oregon faced Wisconsin, Davison and Hill leaned toward the microphone and narrated their shared entry into a new era of their lives.

They spent most of the time, for what it’s worth, talking about each other.

Davison went first, on Oct. 21. The 6-foot, 236-pound back with 352 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine weeks garnered more touches by force of will; after three goal-to-go scores in Week 1 against Montana State, the Mater Dei product scored in four-straight games, punched in a fourth-quarter, fourth-and-one touchdown against Penn State in the White Out and led the team in carries against No. 2 Indiana and Wisconsin.

Against the Badgers, Davison got his first touch on his own goal line in the second quarter. He opened with a 2-yard carry and, 15 plays later, carried for three yards into the endzone.

“It’s just about the mentality,” Davison, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, said afterward. “99 yards — you look at it as a positive, like, ‘We’ve got to go break their spirits and go 99 yards.’”

Oregon has begun to trust him outside of those short-yardage situations, now too; he ran for 11 or more yards four times against Wisconsin, including a 20-yard score where he followed right tackle Alex Harkey through a pack of Badgers and broke multiple tackle attempts. He’s starting to become the open-field threat that he saw Hill as months ago.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Davison said earlier in the week. “Because coming in, they were like, ‘Who do I want to play with?’ and I actually chose Dierre. His film stuck out to me, we were connecting before we got here, and then as soon as we got here it just clicked — that’s my right-hand man.”

Hill (357 yards, 3 touchdowns, 9.9 yards per carry in 2025) spoke on Wednesday before the Wisconsin game — Oct. 22 — in between Lanning and junior linebacker Teitum Tuioti. He was talking about Davison, too. “It’s really a brother-brother situation,” he said. “I would call him my brother as if my mother had him.”

Earlier this season, on a 66-yard third-quarter touchdown against Northwestern, Hill clocked one of the fastest sprint speeds in the nation — 21.5 mph. Next, he wanted to lower the shoulder.

“I’m not afraid of contact, but I feel like inside, I could be more physical,” he said midweek. “I definitely know my speed, but just being a downhill (runner) around there, being able to hit the A-gap (between the center and guard) out and just being able to push it and be a physical runner both ways.”

In the third quarter against the Badgers on Saturday, Hill motioned into a 21-personnel set, behind Davison. This time, he got the ball. He followed his brother through the gap, and detonated his shoulder into Wisconsin safety Austin Brown. The Badger was still picking himself up by the time Hill was 27 yards downfield.

He, too, is taking steps toward multiplicity faster than most true freshmen do. Oregon’s running back room is “insane” (Backup quarterback Brock Thomas’ words postgame) because its inhabitants have become more than one-trick ponies. They’re driving the Oregon offense toward the business end of the season.