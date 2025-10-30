Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

‘I would call him my brother’: After dual breakout seasons, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are closer than ever

Oregon’s two freshman running backs shone early on in the Ducks’ season, but shared their story for the first time in October.
Owen Murray, Associate Sports Editor
October 30, 2025
Saj Sundaram
Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)

Before the week of Oct. 20, Oregon freshman running back duo Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison had to let their teammates and coaches — and their play — speak for themselves. Their coaches called them the future of the program. Running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples said in fall camp that the two were “years beyond their time.”

Against Wisconsin, Davison (102 yards, two touchdowns) continued his rise through the rain. A nine-carry, 16-play drive that went from Oregon’s 1-yard line to the Wisconsin endzone cemented what has continued to happen: the Ducks’ freshmen aren’t just good — they’re developing at breakneck speed.

Before the 2025 season, a true freshman had never spoken to the media under head coach Dan Lanning. That changed with five-star receiver Dakorien Moore on Oct. 8, then breakout corner Brandon Finney Jr. on Oct. 15. Finally, on back-to-back days in the media room inside the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex before No. 6 Oregon faced Wisconsin, Davison and Hill leaned toward the microphone and narrated their shared entry into a new era of their lives.

They spent most of the time, for what it’s worth, talking about each other.

Davison went first, on Oct. 21. The 6-foot, 236-pound back with 352 yards and 10 touchdowns through nine weeks garnered more touches by force of will; after three goal-to-go scores in Week 1 against Montana State, the Mater Dei product scored in four-straight games, punched in a fourth-quarter, fourth-and-one touchdown against Penn State in the White Out and led the team in carries against No. 2 Indiana and Wisconsin.

Against the Badgers, Davison got his first touch on his own goal line in the second quarter. He opened with a 2-yard carry and, 15 plays later, carried for three yards into the endzone. 

“It’s just about the mentality,” Davison, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, said afterward. “99 yards — you look at it as a positive, like, ‘We’ve got to go break their spirits and go 99 yards.’”

Oregon has begun to trust him outside of those short-yardage situations, now too; he ran for 11 or more yards four times against Wisconsin, including a 20-yard score where he followed right tackle Alex Harkey through a pack of Badgers and broke multiple tackle attempts. He’s starting to become the open-field threat that he saw Hill as months ago.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Davison said earlier in the week. “Because coming in, they were like, ‘Who do I want to play with?’ and I actually chose Dierre. His film stuck out to me, we were connecting before we got here, and then as soon as we got here it just clicked — that’s my right-hand man.”

Hill (357 yards, 3 touchdowns, 9.9 yards per carry in 2025) spoke on Wednesday before the Wisconsin game — Oct. 22 — in between Lanning and junior linebacker Teitum Tuioti. He was talking about Davison, too. “It’s really a brother-brother situation,” he said. “I would call him my brother as if my mother had him.”

Earlier this season, on a 66-yard third-quarter touchdown against Northwestern, Hill clocked one of the fastest sprint speeds in the nation — 21.5 mph. Next, he wanted to lower the shoulder.

“I’m not afraid of contact, but I feel like inside, I could be more physical,” he said midweek. “I definitely know my speed, but just being a downhill (runner) around there, being able to hit the A-gap (between the center and guard) out and just being able to push it and be a physical runner both ways.”

In the third quarter against the Badgers on Saturday, Hill motioned into a 21-personnel set, behind Davison. This time, he got the ball. He followed his brother through the gap, and detonated his shoulder into Wisconsin safety Austin Brown. The Badger was still picking himself up by the time Hill was 27 yards downfield.

He, too, is taking steps toward multiplicity faster than most true freshmen do. Oregon’s running back room is “insane” (Backup quarterback Brock Thomas’ words postgame) because its inhabitants have become more than one-trick ponies. They’re driving the Oregon offense toward the business end of the season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
The Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin-Madison Badgers continue to play despite the torrential downpour. The University of Oregon Ducks took on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, with the Ducks beating the Badgers 21-7. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Photos: No. 6 Oregon Ducks beat Wisconsin Badgers 21-7 despite the downpour
Stands filled during the Oregon vs. Indiana game. On October 11, 2025 the University of Oregon Ducks played the Indiana University Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Hoosiers defeated the Ducks 30-20. (Anna Liv Myklebust / Emerald)
Savannah Bananas to stop at Autzen Stadium in June 2026
Oregon women's golfer Kiara Romero. Photo courtesy of Oregon Athletics
Kiara Romero leads No. 4 Ducks to second-place finish at Stanford
University of Wisconsin's Alicia Andrew (17) goes up to block a hit by middle Holley McFadden. Oregon volleyball faces the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on October 26, 2025. (Heidi Thalman/Emerald)
Oregon drops fourth straight ranked match to Wisconsin in four sets
Oregon midfielder Izzy Sawyers (17) moves the ball up the field in the first half. Oregon women’s soccer takes on the University of Washington Huskies at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26, 2025. (Corey Hoffman/Emerald)
Oregon women’s soccer stuns No. 8 Washington 2-1 with 88th-minute goal at Papé Field
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) jukes two Badgers defenders, sprinting towards the end zone, stopping just short of a touchdown. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington fleece Badgers’ defense in second half en route to 21-7 win over Wisconsin
About the Contributors
Owen Murray
Owen Murray, Sports Associate Editor
Owen Murray is a third-year student and the sports associate editor at the Daily Emerald. He previously spent two years as a sports reporter, covering football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.
Saj Sundaram
Saj Sundaram, Photo Editor
Saj is currently the photo editor of The Daily Emerald, and on his third year on the Photo Desk. To see more of his work, follow his Instagram @rainy.day.media and view his website rainydaymedia.site