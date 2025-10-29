Crypto could be at a turning point in its history 

Crypto has been very strong since the beginning of the year, with growth beginning steadily since the fourth quarter of 2024. Most anticipated 2025 to be one of the best years in the entire history of digital assets, and they weren’t disappointed. The market became more mature and robust, with the corrections failing to impact price points so severely over the long term. However, that doesn’t mean that the volatility and fluctuations have gone away. The market remains changeable, and in order to keep up with it, the investors have to do their research and come up with strategies that take their financial goals into account.

Learning about the latest shifts in the fear and greed index, the volumes, engagement rates, and the ways in which macroeconomics impact the ecosystem is crucial for the well-being of your assets over the long term, so that you can work towards building value and accumulating coins for further gains.

Fear & Greed

The crypto fear and greed index refers to the well-known market sentiment indicator that can measure the average emotional state of the crypto market and translate it into a score between 0 and 100, with the former being extreme fear and the latter extreme greed. Since the blockchain is entirely decentralized and prices can change so fast, it goes without saying that investors should have all the tools they need at their disposal in order to be successful. Gaining insights into market psychology and the potential trends fueling things is absolutely crucial.

Anything between 0 and 24 is considered extreme fear, a period during which traders are incredibly cautious, but there can also be opportunities to buy at a low price, if you know how to spot them. 25 to 49 is moderate fear, with the community being somewhat concerned, but not in a state of panic. 50 is neutral, with the general market sentiment being at its most balanced in this area. When the metric is anywhere between 51 and 74, the investors are starting to show signs of optimism and greed, but some can end up acquiring crypto coins at inflated prices. Between 75 and 100, the sentiment falls under extreme greed. Investors are extremely optimistic, and a market bubble is most likely imminent.

The last quarter of the year has historically been associated with high price points, and 2025 is no exception. In fact, researchers expect the bull run to be even stronger this year as September (traditionally a weak month for crypto growth) exhibited fairly strong performance as well. Greed and neutral sentiments rule the market at the moment, and will most likely continue to do so at least until the second quarter of 2026.

Dramatic surge

Bitcoin has had an amazing, record-breaking run for about a year now, with the prices reaching previously unseen levels. The coin surpassed its own previous levels by a lot, with the prices reaching six figures for the first time in the asset’s history. Since Bitcoin is so important for the marketplace, being the first cryptocurrency and the one that served as a blueprint for all the altcoins that followed, the impact of its monumental changes reverberated throughout the entire crypto ecosystem. Many other cryptocurrencies grew and consolidated their positions alongside Bitcoin.

While many investors ran to buy or sell Bitcoin in the beginning, as a way to either consolidate their wealth or gain a lot from the price appreciation, the majority eventually moved on to altcoins as well. After all, when a marketplace has so much to offer, it would be a shame not to make the most of it. While Bitcoin lost a bit of its value earlier this year, it has nonetheless remained very strong and continues to exhibit robust performance. As a result, most crypto analysts believe that a new and stronger bull run will occur shortly, meaning that investors must be ready for it.

$150K

Bitcoin continues to consolidate its position, and it will most likely spike very soon. Most investors expect $150K to be the next important level that will be achieved, and if it is consolidated, Bitcoin could go above it very soon. Surpassing several resistance levels just like that might seem unrealistic even for the king of crypto, but it wouldn’t be the first time the marketplace has done something like this. Last November, the price skyrocketed in a matter of days simply because the economic conditions were right and investors were optimistic about BTC’s prospects and potential.

Before the rally begins, though, market participants should expect a sort of price retracement. This is the way things have always been in the crypto world, with values decreasing a bit before significant growth. That’s because bull runs don’t follow a straight line, and the key targets for support retests are just now taking shape. Support needs to be established as well before a new all-time high; otherwise, the gains won’t last very long. The first time Bitcoin moved towards its current value, there were retracements as well, with the pullback being 13% in one case.

But right now, analysts think that a 4% dip is much more likely. This would get BTC to meet a trend line and be positioned for more upside later on. If that level is lost, though, and Bitcoin plunges further down, investors will have more on their plate as the idea is to ensure that there are higher highs and higher lows from now on so that BTC can continue to be strong over the long term.

The future

Determining where crypto is headed with 100% accuracy is pretty much impossible. It’s very challenging to do that even in the markets that have way fewer risks associated with their ventures, which is why it is always important to be careful when it comes to trading. The fact that the market is becoming greedier could mean that you have to shift the paradigms of your game plan to get your choices better aligned with the new conditions.

Remember that holding on to your assets and letting them appreciate in value will always pay off, and that you shouldn’t follow hypes and predictions you don’t agree with or that you don’t believe have anything to add to your portfolio.