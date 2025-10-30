International students have mixed thoughts amidst political uncertainty, visa processes

Darby Winter The Mills International Center Lobby. The Mills International Center is located in the EMU on the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus. (Darby Winter/Emerald)

This year, the University of Oregon welcomed roughly 800 international students. Amidst political uncertainty surrounding international study, some students are on edge due to ever-shifting policy.

Since the beginning of the second Trump administration, there has been an increasing number of requirements and proposed rule changes for international students applying for student visas. During the past school year, roughly 1600 international students across the country had their visas and/or their records revoked in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, according to the National Association of Foreign Student Advisors.

Some students have indicated they are afraid of being outspoken about certain political issues while attending school.

“Seeing news about people being deported is crazy. I think I would say it has affected my behavior now that I’m here as well,” J, an international student from Singapore, said. “My parents came to help me settle in the first couple of weeks and they were also saying, ‘Oh, you have to be careful about what you say.’”

During the spring of 2025, four international students from UO had their immigration status terminated due to “unspecified criminal charges.” By May 2025, all four students had their visas reinstated and were permitted to continue their education.

“It wasn’t that people who had their records terminated had committed crimes. It was that they appeared in criminal records. So there were some students around the country who were victims of crimes, who had their records terminated because they appeared in a criminal records check,” Dean and Vice Provost of Global Engagement Dennis Galvan said.

Galvan said that the university connected students to attorneys and paid for their legal fees until the government restored their statuses.

According to Galvan, if a student’s immigration status is revoked, the university will not stop them from taking or attending their classes.

“We didn’t do that in April. They’re still our students. It doesn’t affect their status and good standing as a student. As a university, we don’t look at anything in relation to anyone’s immigration status to decide if they should be a student here,” Galvan said.

“The visa application process was really tough. I had to figure out a lot of information online… I also needed to submit documents… and to prove our identity, we had to temporarily make all of our social media accounts public,” Rio, an international student from Japan, said. “I remember thinking, ‘Why do I have to go through this?’”

One international student faced setbacks in the visa application process due to specific decisions made by the Trump administration.

“I’m on a J1 (and)that one was a bit more worrying because when I was about to apply, Trump (made it so) that you couldn’t book an interview slot for a while. So that was really worrying, because I didn’t know if I would be able to come for this program,” J said. “People were already preparing for the worst. But in the end, it was okay.”

Several international students noted that the university consistently communicated with them about their upcoming travels and worries.

“One of the main people handling international students, Becky Crabtree, she’s been really great, actually. She’s specified the school’s stance on [immigration] issues,” J said. “She really took care to mention that she wants us here (and) the school wants us here, so that was quite reassuring.”

The university has noticed more of a struggle for students applying to study in the US. According to Galvin, before the second Trump administration, visa refusals usually happened 1% of the time. Now, it happens around 10% of the time.

“We had visa denials from strange countries, I would say, like South Korea, the US’s allies, hosts tens of thousands of US military officers, not considered a security threat of any kind, and we had for the first time, a number of South Korean students not being able to get visas… Iran is one of the countries on that list, and we add about 15 students [who] would have come from Iran, who just, it was made impossible for them to get a visa,” Galvin said.

One student said they are still optimistic about finding community during their time at UO.

“I feel like at least in certain spaces in this country it’s really easy to find community and to find people who really want you there and want to build something with you. I haven’t been in Eugene that long, but I do feel a bit of a sense of that as well here.”

While rules regarding international students are constantly changing throughout the US, the university still holds the same message, according to Galvin.

“Our policies have not changed… We know that to be a great university, it’s important to be a global university,” Galvin said. “…to be a university that brings the world to campus and sends students out into the world.”