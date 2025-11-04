Man’s best friend and a ghost’s worst enemy

After decades of dogs portrayed as clueless family pets or rabid, bat-bitten killers, this film has come to change the animal’s cinematic reputation.

“Good Boy,” which came to theaters on Oct. 3, features a never-before-seen horror protagonist: 8-year-old Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever, Indy. The film was directed by the debuting director Ben Leonberg, and was co-written with Alex Cannon. It has currently made approximately $7.7 million worldwide in box office revenue against a budget of $750,000.

The story follows Todd (Shane Jensen) and his dog, Indy, as they move into his recently deceased grandfather’s home in the woods of rural New Jersey. In the span of a few minutes, Indy starts to notice that something else may be in the house with them. To complicate matters, Todd is suffering from an unexplained progressive illness and a strained relationship with his sister, Vera (Arielle Friedman).

The star, a nepo puppy, is director Ben Leonberg’s real-life pet. While that may sound like a dream, working with a canine protagonist came with its own unique set of challenges. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, filming took more than 400 days, shot over the span of three years, just to get things right. The entire time, Indy had no idea he was in a movie.

While casting a real-life dog wasn’t exactly effortless, it ultimately proved to be a worthy endeavor. In most modern live-action films, animals are more often than not CGI. The technology allows visual effects artists to create more meaningful, differentiated expressions that allow the audience to better understand their state of mind.

Take the live-action remakes of “The Lion King” or “Lady and the Tramp” for example. Sometimes, artists will use the motion capture technique by recording a human actor’s facial expressions and then transferring the data onto a computer generated animal model (i.e., “Planet of the Apes”).

But with Indy, there was no way to modify his expressions or incite any obvious nonverbal emotional cues. For a horror movie, it’s kind of perfect. Indy’s blank, wide-eyed stare doesn’t tell you what to feel, but leaves it all up for interpretation. You wonder what he’s thinking, or if he’s even thinking anything at all. It’s a perfect example of the Kuleshov effect — the concept that viewers perceive a neutral expression differently based on the images it’s juxtaposed with.

The camera is almost always at the same eye level as Indy, opening our eyes to a whole new nose-to-the-ground perspective. We rarely see any of the human characters’ faces, even when Indy is exempt from the shot; that may be due in part to the exclusion of any actual dialogue on set (traded for voiceovers done in post-production), a choice made to not distract or confuse Indy.

With a runtime of just 73 minutes, “Good Boy” doesn’t take a single moment for granted. There is a constant, looming tension as a certain shadow figure materializes in various corners and crevices of the house.

Leonburg does an excellent job of keeping us on our toes, utilizing silence, a fragmented backstory and woodsy gloom to force us to fill in the gaps with the worst-case scenario. We care about the dog more than an average human lead, and Leonburg leans into that.

The entire film is eerily dark, not only visually, but thematically. It’s not just a ghost story, but a complex film about grief and the convoluted thread that is family. The house, being Todd’s grandfather’s, who was “killed by it” according to Vera, is a keen metaphor for intergenerational trauma or perhaps genetic illness.

Throughout the film, Indy never stops fighting for his owner. He never gives up, even when he can’t understand or when Todd channels his fear and pain into cruelty. He wants to protect him from whatever is causing his suffering, ghost or disease. Ultimately, it isn’t enough. As someone whose own brother passed from an illness, the ending was a bit of a gut punch.

There is also a heartbreaking possibility that the house may be completely void of ghosts, and that Indy’s scary shadow figure may actually be a representation of Todd’s illness itself. The unknown monster that goes bump in the night could simply be death itself — far scarier than something tangible, however difficult to defeat it may be.

What began as a spooky paranormal film starring a cute dog eventually morphed into something much deeper. We are placed in the shoes (paws?) of a pet watching both an illness and a haunting terrorize the person they care for most, unable to fully conceptualize either.

Leonburg’s whole purpose of “Good Boy” is to prove to the world what a dog is: impeccably loyal, almost to a fault. They aren’t just pets, and although often easy to do, family isn’t something to take for granted.