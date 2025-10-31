Donate
Advertise
Apply
Subscribe
Housing
Ethos
Games
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald
The Student News Site of University of Oregon

Daily Emerald

Oregon men, women take decisive victories at Big Ten Cross Country Championships

Abdel Laadjel and Diana Cherotich won the individual races as the Ducks captured their first two conference titles of the year.
Owen Murray, Sports Associate Editor
October 31, 2025
Rowan Campbell
Oregon freshman Diana Cherotich rushes by a young fan as she leads the race in the women’s 6k. The University of Oregon Ducks Cross Country Team win convincingly at home in the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore., on Oct. 10, 2025. (Rowan Campbell/Emerald).

It’s only October, and Oregon already has its first conference championship haul of the year.

The Ducks’ men’s and women’s cross country teams both took blowout wins at the 2025 Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday in East Lansing, Michigan. Abdel Laadjel took the men’s individual title in a 32-point win, while freshman Diana Cherotich led the Oregon women to a 60-point title defense later that morning. 

The Oregon men’s cross country team won their first Big Ten team title in style. Laadjel won the 8k individual title in 23:11.6, joined by fellow Ducks Evan Bishop (fourth place, 23:28.2) and Aiden Smith (sixth, 23:32.7). Benjamin Balazs and Connor Burns took 12th and 13th place, respectively, while sophomores Simeon Birnbaum (17th) and Tayson Echohawk (19th) and freshman Jack Meier (20th) rounded out the Oregon top-20 placers.

For Laadjel, a senior, the win was his first of the 2025 season. He ran for Oregon last year in the indoor and outdoor seasons after transferring from Providence College, and finished fifth in the men’s 5000-meter final at the Big Ten Indoor Championships before taking sixth and seventh in the Big Ten Outdoor 10000-meter and 5000m finals, respectively.

Oregon’s final 36-point haul bested second-place Michigan State by 32 points, and third-place Wisconsin by 54 points. It’s the Ducks’ first men’s conference cross country title since 2008, when Galen Rupp won the race — they also took the men’s NCAA title that year.

An hour later, the women’s 6k race was underway — and it was once again controlled by Oregon freshman Diana Cherotich, who cruised to victory in 19:31.3 as the Ducks swept the top three places with a decisive victory and successfully defended their 2024 title. Cherotich, who led through every checkpoint after 1000 meters and also won the Bill Dellinger Invitational earlier this year, has only grown with an Oregon team that looked unstoppable in Michigan.

Junior Juliet Cherubet finished second in 19:46.2, and senior Silan Ayyildiz came third (19:47.8) in her first official race of the 2025 cross country slate after her long 2024-25 season. Junior Dalia Frias (fifth, 19:57.0) and seniors Mia Barnett (seventh, 20:10.8) and Anika Thompson (ninth, 20:13.4) rounded out the top ten. Oregon scored 18 points to beat second-place Penn State by 60 points and third-place Northwestern by 78. 

The men’s and women’s NCAA Championships are set for Nov. 22, at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Missouri.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Oregon Duck, Astera Tuhina, is defended by 3 Western Oregon Wolves Players as she nears the hoop. The Oregon Ducks host the Western Oregon Wolves at Matthew Knight Arena for an exhibition match as they prepare for the start of their 53rd season, Ore., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Antonio Rodarte Garcia/Emerald)
Sarah Rambus steals the show in Oregon women’s basketball’s 113-36 exhibition win over Western Oregon University
The Sports Dorks Podcast
The Sports Dorks Podcast: Women's Soccer Strikes Back
Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'Eem Offord (14) warms up before the start of the game. The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
Who’s up next?
Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.The University of Oregon Ducks take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025. (Saj Sundaram/Emerald)
‘I would call him my brother’: After dual breakout seasons, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are closer than ever
Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Pro Ducks: Four former Oregon quarterbacks start in Week 8
Offensive Coordinator, Will Stein, takes a moment to himself as he prepares for the inaugural BIG 10 matchup for the Oregon Ducks. The Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins in its first Big Ten Conference game in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on Sept. 28, 2024. (Jonathan Suni/Emerald)
What’s working for Will Stein?
About the Contributors
Owen Murray
Owen Murray, Sports Associate Editor
Owen Murray is a third-year student and the sports associate editor at the Daily Emerald. He previously spent two years as a sports reporter, covering football, basketball and acrobatics and tumbling.
Rowan Campbell
Rowan Campbell, Photographer