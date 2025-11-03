Ehly: Instead of doomscrolling, try volunteering

Antonio Rodarte Garcia Dan Budd talks about recent government budget cuts and its effects on Food for Lane County. HOPE Club hosts a meeting with guest speaker Dan Budd, volunteer coordinator and kitchen manager of Food for Lane County in Eugene, Ore., on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Antonio Rodarte Garcia / Emerald)

I’ve been working for free since I was eight years old.

Giving up recess to shelve books in the school library was my first experience volunteering and it’s changed my life for the better.

Volunteering provides a plethora of opportunities, especially for students trying to build resume experience.

In high school, I volunteered for a local library where I helped their publicity team run the library’s social media accounts. This volunteer experience has stuck with me through my academic career. It’s resume experience, it’s references and it’s connections outside of my academic field.

Volunteering is beneficial to every college student. Helping people who need it and being part of something bigger than yourself is reason enough to start volunteering.

In a place as big and diverse as Eugene, volunteer opportunities seem to be endless. There are so many local organizations that welcome any help they can get to serve their community.

Places like Food for Lane County have over 150 programs that require volunteers, according to Dan Budd, Food for Lane County’s volunteer coordinator.

“It takes so many different hands to make this thing successful and to get the food out to the community members,” Budd said.

Food for Lane County has a bountiful amount of volunteers, but new people eager to help their community will never be turned away. Not only does the organization serve those in need, but it creates a welcoming environment that keeps volunteers coming back.

“During COVID, we had so many volunteers who wanted to come out just purely for the social aspect,” Budd said. “(People) just want to get out and help and do something… and I think that is a big driving force for us here as far as what keeps people coming back.”

The community that forms from helping other people is a driving force that has volunteers returning. As volunteers keep going back, they form connections with other volunteers that have a shared interest in bettering their community.

Volunteering isn’t one-size-fits-all. Food for Lane County is just one of many organizations students spend their time at to make a difference.

The Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley, which serves Bethel and Eugene, provides volunteers with more hands-on interaction with the community.

Club Director for the Boys and Girls Club’s Eugene Clubhouse Phylicia Wilson notes the importance of college-aged students working with kids.

“I think it is so important for (students to) reach out to their community as they’re growing and developing,” Wilson said. “Get them in the field that gives them that exposure to the kids, especially in their community.”

On top of providing necessary community service, volunteering gives students valuable career experience in so many different fields.

Those looking to work with kids can gain experience through organizations like the Boys and Girls Club. Those wanting to work in the medical field can volunteer for local clinics.

No matter your interests, there is a place for you.

When asked to give advice for students looking to explore volunteer opportunities, both Budd and Wilson expressed that the most important quality to have is confidence in the mission and the community.

“Be confident in you and know that there are people in the community that really need you and need your support,” Wilson said.

Any time spent giving back to the community and helping people is never time that is wasted.

While the life of a college student is often busy, many volunteer programs in and around Eugene notice student volunteers flocking toward nights and weekends to give their time.

Volunteer organizations accept as much time as their volunteers are able to give, whenever that may be.

The experiences you have while volunteering and helping your community will stick with you for a lifetime. I know mine will.