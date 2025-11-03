Murray: Ranking Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling’s toughest matchups

7: Missouri State University (away) — Feb. 8, 2026

The Ducks take on a lower-tier program to kick off the year once again, and the Bears aren’t a particularly successful one thus far. Missouri State had just one win a year ago (it was a tough schedule, with four ranked programs, for what it’s worth), and Oregon will look to start its year with a bang. In last year’s opener, the Ducks posted a four-year high in points in their win over Morgan State University.

6: Hawaii Pacific University (away) — March 25, 2026

Yes, both of their easiest meets are on the road, but the Ducks have thrived in Honolulu and put up a perfect-10 last time they visited, in 2024. The Sharks were winless last year, and Oregon will be looking to fine-tune its events ahead of its second meet against Baylor — expect full-strength routines and minimal changes at this point in the season, and for the Ducks to push for more perfect-10s.

5: Iona University (home) — March 15, 2026

Oregon was one of just two teams to beat the Gaels last year, but the Ducks did so handily (270.630-257.370) on the back end of a spring break road trip that saw them take a much closer victory over Quinnipiac University just five days earlier. Iona was one of the best-of-the-rest in last year’s field, and unless it can take another giant leap, Oregon should handle it with relative ease.

4: Gannon University (home) — March 6, 2026

This time, the Ducks’ middle-tier, back-to-back matchups come at home — and Oregon will have plenty of time in Eugene before this one, with a home meet against Quinnipiac before it on Feb. 21. Last year, the Ducks made changes to their seven-element acro throughout the season but avoided any major tweaks toward the end, and this (the third of seven meets) could be the spot for changes. It’s not a seriously inferior opponent, but the Golden Knights took a big step back from 8-3 in 2024 to 3-5 in 2025 and must rebound to return to the upper echelon of the NCATA in 2026.

3: Quinnipiac University (home) — Feb. 21, 2025

The Bobcats have consistently reached that upper echelon that Gannon is dancing around, and were the third seed behind Oregon and Baylor in last season’s NCATA Championships. Oregon’s 272.380-271.165 win in Hamden, Connecticut on that East Coast trip was its closest of the regular season, and they met the Ducks again in the postseason. Expect to see them more than once, and with this matchup set to be Oregon’s home opener, it’ll be crucial to get up to speed quickly.

2 and 1: Baylor University (away: Feb. 28, 2026; home: April 6)

In all reality, Oregon’s matchup that matters the most is whenever it runs into Baylor (probably) in the postseason. These two, though, are opportunities to beat the Bears for the first time in a while — and prove it’s possible. Baylor hasn’t lost since the Ducks beat them in 2021, and a regular-season victory would go a long way toward postseason confidence. The first one is another test of who can hit the ground running quicker (it’s Oregon’s third and Baylor’s fourth meet), while the latter is their final chance to shake up the NCATA Championship rankings. If they go into the postseason ranked first and second, they couldn’t meet until the final. The first is probably the more difficult one, but both are undoubtedly the Ducks’ toughest regular-season tests in 2026.