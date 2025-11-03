Pre-law fraternity Kappa Alpha Pi welcomes inaugural class

When the University of Oregon’s Kappa Alpha Pi chapter slid into Sydney Luchs’ DMs, asking if she wanted to apply for the executive board, she knew it was her chance to leave her mark on campus.

Kappa Alpha Pi, UO’s new pre-law and government gender-inclusive fraternity, aims to help students interested in government and law collaborate, network and learn about public service. It welcomed its inaugural class on Oct. 23.

Kappa Alpha Pi is a national academic fraternity that President Luchs and Vice President Sarah Berg jumped at the opportunity to bring to campus.

“Having a community of students that are kind of tied together to a national organization was the biggest gap (we’re trying to fill on campus),” Luchs said. “I think that locally, (the) Undergraduate Law Association does a great job, Women in Law does a great job but having something a little bit larger that expands past campus for students that are interested in law and government.”

The three core pillars and guiding principles of Kappa Alpha Pi are, according to Berg, professionalism, service and brotherhood/sisterhood.

To satisfy the professionalism pillar, the organization works to connect students with university alumni and other professionals in the legal field.

For the service pillar, Berg said a large part of why she and other Kappa Alpha Pi members want to go into government is to give back to the community, so the chapter hopes to connect and collaborate with local organizations, both on and off campus.

“The last (pillar) is the brotherhood/sisterhood, and that one was just about us connecting, networking, getting to know each other (and) getting to know people on campus, leaving not only a positive mark within our chapter but also all around campus, (and) being a welcoming organization to people who want to learn about law and government,” Berg said.

The national chapter of Kappa Alpha Pi was started in 2007 at the University of Michigan and now has 70 active

chapters across the country.

The chapter meetings are speaker-focused, with panels focused on building resumes and LinkedIn profiles and different ways students can use their Juris Doctor degrees, among other things.

UO Kappa Alpha Pi has, according to Luchs, 57 total members including the executive board. With over 150 applications, the number of members is expected to grow in the next coming years as the foundations of the chapter are set.

“I see it only getting bigger from here. I think more and more students are interested in being involved in government and law, so being a hub for all students interested in these subjects, even if their major isn’t political science or they’re not minoring in legal studies, (and) being a hub for students to network, connect with professionals (and) learn from one another,” Berg said

Advertising for the fraternity was done almost entirely on social media, with the Kappa Alpha Pi Instagram hitting 80,000 views during its peak, according to Luchs.

“Once national handed control over to me, as a public relations major and somebody who’s had internships in social media, I kind of just got to work on Canva. I think I just played toward what students like,” Luchs said.

Both Berg and Luchs said they’re excited to see what the inaugural class will bring to the table and what the future holds for the chapter.

“We’re an organization that wants to be in the government field, (be) legal professionals, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure that we’re a group of people who are ethical, kind and are going to be a good organization (and) good people,” Berg said.