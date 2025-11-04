Donate
Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence announces intent to enter transfer portal

The redshirt-junior defensive back made an impact as a freshman, but suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 and didn’t win a starting role in 2025.
Owen Murray, Sports Associate Editor
November 3, 2025
Eric Becker @ericbecker__
Jahlil Florence (6) celebrates after an interception. The University of Oregon Ducks Football team were defeated by the University of Washington Huskies in an away match at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on October 14, 2023. (Eric Becker/Emerald)

Oregon football cornerback Jahlil Florence will enter the transfer portal. Florence, a redshirt-junior who missed the 2024 season with an injury, had 35 tackles and two interceptions as a Duck.

“(I’m) thrilled with Jahlil’s contribution to our team — he was a positive teammate,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said on Monday. “I’m wishing him nothing but the best. I think he was looking for a reset and I wish him a great future.”

Florence had eight tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in his freshman year (2022), where he appeared in eight games. He suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona State in 2023, though, and missed the rest of Oregon’s season (which ended at the Fiesta Bowl) and all of its 2024 Big Ten Championship-winning year. He didn’t have a recorded stat this season.

The Ducks’ secondary has thrived this year, and it’s been in part because true freshman Brandon Finney Jr. and redshirt-freshman Ify Obidegwu have nailed down starting spots. Oregon got Florence back from his season-ending injury ahead of the 2025 season and portaled in veteran corner Theran Johnson from Northwestern, but neither won a job out of camp and Johnson appeared on the injury report later in the season. Junior college transfer Sione Laulea has also racked up snaps, and Johnson and freshman Na’eem Offord have earned time on the outside, too.

For Florence, who has one year of eligibility remaining and could gain another with a medical hardship waiver from the 2023 season, the future is outside of Eugene. The portal officially opens on Jan. 6, 2026, and remains open until Jan. 16. No. 6 Oregon faces the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa on Nov. 8, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

