Nag: A budget against its people: Medicaid and SNAP

The government remains at a standstill over the proposed budget as it enters its fifth week of the shutdown. Social services such as SNAP are currently on pause, and 1.4 million federal employees remain furloughed.

The House Republicans’ proposal devastates social benefits such as Medicaid and SNAP, which will impact millions of Americans. Nationally, one in five Americans rely on Medicaid to cover healthcare costs, and one in eight receives nutrition assistance through SNAP.

The Trump administration argues that these recommendations would “reach balance and restore confidence in America’s fiscal management,” but in direct contrast, the International Monetary Fund predicts that this budget would push the United States’ debts beyond those of Greece.

Democratic Oregon delegates from the House and Senate remain steadfast in opposing the passage of a bill that would devastate the lives of so many people.

Currently, one in three Oregonians rely on the Oregon Health Plan, and one in six depend on food assistance programs — noticeably higher than the national average. Lane County, among other counties across Oregon, would face noticeable impacts to social services.

“These policy changes have very real impacts for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Representative Lisa Fragala (HD-8) said in a statement.

Medicaid

An estimated 20,000 people in Oregon’s Fourth congressional district qualify to receive tax credits for medical care. With the current budget cuts, children, families, those with chronic illnesses and early retirees would lose access to affordable health insurance.

An estimate given by Congresswoman Val Hoyle’s office predicts that a family of four making an annual income of $64,000 would see their premiums increase by 368%, making health insurance unaffordable for many families.

“HR-1 presents some of the most dire fiscal problems our state will have faced in decades, and Oregon as a state will not be able to make up the difference in lost federal revenue,” Fragala said. “As we move forward, myself and others in the state legislature are already working to shield Oregon families from the worst impacts of this federal legislation.”

Food Assistance

Food insecurity remains a prevalent issue, with a 2024 study showing that 16% of Lane County residents experienced food insecurity, which was notably higher than the national average. Food assistance demand also rose by 30% in 2023, with similar trends projected in the future.

The pause in SNAP rollouts has had a widespread impact as well, with an estimated 75,000 losing benefits for the upcoming month. Food for Lane County, one of the primary food assistance services, has already anticipated an increased demand and has asked for community contributions.

“In this country, SNAP benefits have been the first line of defence against hunger,” Dawn Marie Woodward, events & media relations coordinator for Food for Lane County, said. “Different administrations (have different approaches to funding for SNAP), but it’s agreed upon that this is how our country helps people who are unable to provide food for their families. Anytime there’s a change in that, we see it here at the food bank level.”

Currently, Food for Lane County receives 12% to 15% of its budget revenues from the federal government, which would be impacted by the projected government decrease. Woodward notes that FFLC had already seen a 20% decrease in the amount of food sent by the federal government since last spring.

“There will be more people requesting help, so we are hoping people donate to the food bank, either food or financial donations, so we can be ready to help in those situations,” Woodward said.