Oregon women’s basketball rides transition offense to 100-59 win over West Georgia in season opener

Amid freshman debuts, five-player substitutions and a slow start from beyond the arc, Oregon women’s basketball (1-0) took its season opener, 100-59 over West Georgia.

Oregon pulled out to an early 8-2 lead, including four points for Katie Fiso and a clean turnaround jumper from the top of the key by Sarah Rambus.

“I feel like we came out pushing pace like we always do, and we spaced the floor well,” Fiso said.

The Ducks established an aggressive defense early in the game, forcing six turnovers by the halfway point of the first quarter and leading 16-5 at the media timeout with consistent transition offense. Oregon finished the game with 23 steals (led by guard Ari Long with four), and 32 forced turnovers.

“We’re gonna have to do that with our defense,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “We’re just not gonna out-muscle people, we’re not gonna be bigger than most teams, so we’re gonna have to create some stuff with our defense.”=

While Oregon took a 23-10 lead out of the first quarter, they went 0-6 from 3-point range, only being redeemed by putback layups from Mia Jacobs and Ehis Etute. Katie Fiso (10 points) led the Ducks with six points in the first quarter.

Elisa Mevius (15 points) finally hit Oregon’s first 3-pointer of the game at the 9:22 mark in the second quarter, followed quickly by Sofia Bell (8 points) off of a steal and assist by Fiso to put the Ducks ahead

Transfer forward Mia Jacobs (16 points), who shot 38% at Fresno State last season, hit the Ducks’ next two 3-pointers.

Long ended the half with an emphatic block, following Sydne Tolbert’s drive in from the 3-point line and sending her layup attempt out of bounds. The block preserved Oregon’s seven-minute, 18-point run to end the first half, and held West Georgia to three points in the second quarter.

Oregon took a 48-13 lead into halftime, and although the Ducks were nearly flawless on the defensive end, they left points on the table, going 5-19 from three and 21-45 overall.

Tolbert led the Wolves to an 8-2 run by herself out of halftime, but a mid-range shot and a layup by Janiyah Williams and a contested 3-pointer by Avary Cain gave the Ducks a strong response.

After Graves made a full substitution, Jacobs went on a six-point run to take over the team lead in points and put the Ducks ahead 66-28.

“I didn’t like how we started the second half, so we went five in for five out,” Graves said of the substitution. “Typically, you don’t do that, but in games like this, it’s no harm — you’re trying to play everybody and get them meaningful minutes”.

“It’s one of my dreams to be able to play in the Power Four, so being able to be out here is great. A little nervous to start, but it was good, I got on a little roll at the end, which was nice,” Jacobs said.

An Oregon five-point run into “Shout” prompted the loudest crowd reaction of the night, when Mevius followed a 3-pointer by Long with an up-and-under layup on a fastbreak. Oregon took a 71-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jacobs and Mevius continued to lead the Ducks in the fourth, with Jacobs recording their first points on a turnaround jumper and Mevius Eurostepping around a defender and making a layup to give Oregon a 77-30 lead.

After another five-player Oregon substitution, Asia Donald and Jasmine Jones helped the Wolves keep up, with Donald making a layup and each one making a 3-pointer to make it 82-43 Oregon.

Sarah Rambus (13 points) responded with two layups after getting into foul trouble early in the game and playing sparingly in the second half.

Although the game was long over, an excellent stretch by freshman Sara Barhoum, which included a steal, an assist and a 3-pointer from near the logo kept the fourth quarter relevant for Oregon fans. Barhoum finished with six points, and the Ducks’ other freshman, Janiyah Williams finished with seven to go with two steals.

“If it’s in the half court, she can shoot it,” Graves said about Barhoum. “It’s good to see them both get their first college baskets, and they’re both really good players.”

The Ducks crossed 100 points on a clean bounce pass by Astera Tuhina from the 3-point line to Amina Muhammad under the basket.

Oregon stays on home court for its second game against Montana on Nov. 8.