Multiple students report tampered drinks, vapes and edibles

An alert sent to students Tuesday warned of multiple incidents involving tampered drinks, vapes and edibles at fraternity events.
Corey Hoffman, Senior News Reporter
November 4, 2025
UOPD patrols campus and the surrounding area 24-hours a day (Uriah Barzola/Emerald)

The University of Oregon has received several reports of tampered “drinks and other consumables” at fraternities and student gatherings, according to an alert sent to students on Nov. 4. 

Students reported a drink tampering at a registered fraternity event Saturday, Nov. 1, a reported tampering of a cannabis edible on Saturday, Oct. 25 and a report of a vape tampering at a fraternity party on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The incidents are not believed to be connected and it is unknown at this time which fraternity the incidents occurred at.  

These reports come a month after another report was made about a tampered vape on Oct. 5.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further details as they become available.

