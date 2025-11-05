Donate
Housing
Kumoricon 2025 brings communities together — from UO roots to Portland’s anime scene

The annual convention brought attendees of all ages together with their shared love of Anime and Japanese culture.
Maria Weyne and Dakota Runyon-Trapp
November 4, 2025
Maria Weyne
Kumoricon 2025 AMV contest winners videos play in the main events hall. Thousands of attendees poured in for closing ceremonies. (Maria Weyne/Emerald)

Kumoricon took over the Oregon Convention Center from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, filling the rainy streets of Portland with thousands of cosplayers, families and excited attendees. The convention has been coming to Portland for 14 years, although its beginnings can be traced back to the anime club at University of Oregon. 

For the last four  years, University of Oregon’s Schnitzer School of Global Studies and Languages’, Dr.Alisa Freedman has been a guest of honor at Kumoricon. Freedman’s long time collaboration with the convention is influenced by her enthusiasm for both teaching and learning about Japanese culture.

“I love the exchange of ideas, people have so much knowledge (and) so much passion,” Freedman said. “It’s just such a welcoming community.”

This year, she hosted six unique panels, mostly focusing on Japanese culture and travel. Freedman explained that each year, she sends Kumoricon a list of 35 new topics she would like to discuss, though this year they chose five new topics Freedman had never presented before. 

“I get to talk about topics that I love with people who also love them,” Freedman said.

Freedman said that each panel takes her about 40 hours to put together. Most of the time is spent on research, although she added that her nerves also influence her to make sure each panel is not only factual, but also interesting. 

 

Local Businesses  

At the heart of Kumoricon sits their vendor hall, where all things anime can be found, from comics and figurines to props, clothing and jewelry. The event stretched throughout the convention center, filling each conference room with diverse crowds, topics and speakers.

Among the sea of tables, attendees could find local gaming events like Game Storm, where the convention’s director of outreach, Vincent Metal explained the upcoming events and meetings taking place. 

Game Storm mainly focuses on live action role playing games, with a few board games also in rotation. Their collaboration with Kumoricon has been longstanding, with over 14 years of sharing spaces. Metal clarified that their connection went beyond tabling at each other’s conventions, since Game Storm provides many of the board games at Kumoricon. 

“We have an industry exchange going where we get console and land gaming from them and we bring board games,” Metal said. “ We have a couple other conventions that we bring the game library to, it’s actually available for any convention that asks.” 

Metal described the need for Game Storm, adding that the convention began as a space for people who felt their interests were overlooked at traditional anime gatherings. 

“I wanted to provide a safe place for them to do that where they could get into the thing that they’re doing without feeling like people are judging them,” Metal said. “We’ve definitely made great strides, in my opinion, over the last couple years to really do some outreach in that regard and to make it more accepting and more inclusive.”

He continued by describing his understanding of what femme presenting gamers go through. He said all of them have “horror stories” about the table top gaming community. 

“That’s one of the things that we try and break away from, is this idea that, you know, you have to be a certain type of person, or you have to look a certain way or act a certain way, in order to be a gamer,” Metal said.  ”A gamer is anyone who games.” 

 

From cosplayers to drag queens 

Inside Oregon Ballroom 201 was Oriana Peron’s Drag Race. Six attendees were elected competitors, taking to the stage and fighting for the winning spot. After two grueling hours, Clementine Drops won the competition and a chance to perform with Oriana and other professional drag queens the following day. 

Christian Raddler, also known as Hot Pink Shade, was one of the performers who caught the crowd’s attention with their anime-centered performances. Raddler, a ballroom veteran and backup dancer, explained that being a Black cosplayer excludes them from certain spaces. 

“I feel respected and seen in con spaces, but admittedly, it’s because of the power I hold as a coordinator for the registration line staff at Sakura-Con,” Raddler said. “Not for what I know, not for what I bring to the table, often, because there is this unfortunate thing where for black cosplayers, if they’re not doing a black character, they get overlooked.”

Raddler added that despite these lapses, anime conventions have held safe spaces for Black and LGBTQIA+ individuals, and they feel that they have to keep going as a drag artist, dancer and cosplayer for those who may come after. 

“I can’t let fear win, and I refuse to,” Raddler said. ”So I have to keep doing what I’m doing to show those like me now, those like me from before, and those like me in the future, that It’s okay to be you. Being like everybody else is boring anyway.”

 

